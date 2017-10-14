Three Boy Scouts awarded rank of Eagle in Court of Honor ceremony

Boy Scouts from Troop 301 in Temecula gather for an Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony for three of Troop 301’s members at the conference center at Temecula City Hall, Oct. 1. Shane Gibson photo
Troop 301 Boy Scout member Ignacio Ramsey salutes during a presentation of colors at a Troop 301 Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony in Temecula, Oct. 1. Shane Gibson photo
Jim McLaughlin describes the many requirements to achieve the Eagle Scout rank during a Troop 301 Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony in Temecula, Oct. 1. Shane Gibson photo
From left, Justin Levinter, 15, Mitchell Hiddessen, 15, and Lucas Wilhite, 15, attend a Troop 301 ceremony where they are awarded the rank of Eagle Scout at the conference center at Temecula City Hall, Oct. 1. Shane Gibson photo
From left, Justin Levinter, 15, Mitchell Hiddessen, 15, and Lucas Wilhite, 15, salute during the Eagle Charge before being pinned with their Eagle Scout medal during a Troop 301 Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony in Temecula, Oct. 1. Shane Gibson photo
Troop 301 Eagle Scout Lucas Wilhite’s father Steve Wilhite speaks about his son’s hard work to achieve Eagle Scout rank and how proud he is of his son during the Court of Honor ceremony in Temecula, Oct. 1. Shane Gibson photo
Troop 301 Eagle Scout Mitchell Hiddessen’s father Mike Hiddessen speaks about his son who was awarded Eagle Scout rank during a ceremony in Temecula, Oct. 1. Shane Gibson photo
Troop 301 Eagle Scout Justin Levinter’s father Dave Levinter shares his thoughts on his son’s achievement of Eagle Scout rank during a Court of Honor ceremony in Temecula, Oct. 1. Shane Gibson photo
A newly made Troop 301 Eagle Scout displays his uniform with a number of merit badges and the Eagle Scout medal pinned over his left shirt pocket. Shane Gibson photo
The mothers of the new Eagle Scouts of Troop 301 affix a special mother’s pin for Eagle Scouts during an Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony in Temecula, Oct. 1. Shane Gibson photo
The fathers of the new Troop 301 Eagle Scouts affix blue Eagle Scout scarves to their uniform during an Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony in Temecula, Oct. 1. Shane Gibson photo
The fathers of the new Troop 301 Eagle Scouts affix blue Eagle Scout scarves to their uniform during an Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony in Temecula, Oct. 1. Shane Gibson photo
From left, Justin Levinter, 15, Mitchell Hiddessen, 15, and Lucas Wilhite, 15, stand as they are honored by guests attending the Boy Scout troop’s Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony in Temecula, Oct. 1. Shane Gibson photo
Justin Levinter, 15, thanks his friends and family for their help after achieving the rank of Eagle Scout with Troop 301 during a Court of Honor ceremony in Temecula, Oct. 1. Shane Gibson photo
Mitchell Hiddessen, 15, thanks his friends and family for their support after achieving the rank of Eagle Scout with Troop 301 during a Court of Honor ceremony in Temecula, Oct. 1. Shane Gibson photo
Lucas Wilhite, 15, thanks his friends and family for their commitment after achieving the rank of Eagle Scout with Troop 301 during a Court of Honor ceremony in Temecula, Oct. 1. Shane Gibson photo
