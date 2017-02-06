Three hikers and a dog rescued from Mt. San Jacinto

MOUNT SAN JACINTO – Three hikers and a dog were airlifted to safety Sunday, Feb. 5, after getting lost in the Mount San Jacinto State Park.

The group contacted Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies at around 4 p.m. Saturday and notified deputies that they were lost and didn’t feel comfortable hiking down due to the winter weather conditions.

Volunteers with the Riverside Mountain Rescue Unit trekked up to the hikers Saturday evening with supplies and stayed with them overnight, deputies said.

A helicopter was dispatched this morning to hoist the three hikers and the dog to safety.

No injuries were reported.