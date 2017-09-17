Three people rescued from sinking boat on Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE – Three people nearly drowned Saturday, Sept. 16, when their boat sank in Lake Elsinore and had to be rescued by emergency personnel.

Firefighters and sheriff’s deputies used a rescue boat to pull the victims – an adult and two juveniles – out of the water, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

All three were brought to shore and hospitalized with minor injuries.

The near drowning was reported at 4:13 p.m. in the lake near Matich Street and Lakeshore Drive, she said.

It was not clear what caused the boat to sink.