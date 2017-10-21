Tow truck driver killed, woman arrested in suspected DUI crash on 15 Freeway in Temecula

TEMECULA – A 28-year-old tow truck driver was killed in Temecula when a drunk driver struck him as he assisted another motorist on the side of the road, the California Highway Patrol said today.

The crash occurred at 11:35 p.m. Friday on the southbound Interstate 15 Temecula Parkway off-ramp, Officer Mike Lassig said.

The tow truck driver was assisting a disabled vehicle in the right shoulder, according to Lassig, when a 2016 Kia Optima drove into the shoulder, side-swiped the disabled vehicle, struck the tow truck driver and crashed into the left rear of the tow truck.

As a result, the tow truck driver was thrown onto the rear deck of the tow truck and sustained serious injuries. He was taken to Inland Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The tow truck had been parked in front of the disabled vehicle and about five feet from the solid line separating the shoulder from traffic lanes, Lassig said.

The driver of the Kia was identified as Danika McGetrick, 19, of Temecula and was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence. She was booked into the Southwest Detention Center where she remained in lieu of $75,000, according to jail records.

The driver and passenger of the disabled vehicle were outside of the vehicle when the crash happened, but were not injured, Lassig said.

The identity of the tow truck driver, an employee of Temecula-based DJ’s Towing Company, was not disclosed.