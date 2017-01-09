Triple-threat of winter storms arrives, NWS says

RIVERSIDE – The clear skies and warm temperatures of Sunday will give way to a triple-threat of winter storms this week, starting today, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters expect up to 2 inches of rain to touch down today across Riverside County, with strong winds along mountain ridge tops and desert slopes due to an onshore flow.

A wind advisory is in effect from midnight to 10 p.m. today, but winds are expected to start quieting down by this afternoon, according to the NWS.

Late tonight and most of Tuesday will be dry, forecasters said, but inclement weather are expected to arrive in the region late Tuesday night through Wednesday, bringing with it an estimated inch of rainfall and lowering snow levels to 6,000 feet.

A final round of rain will hit the region on Thursday and the storm could force snow levels as low as about 4,500 feet, the NWS said.

The wet weather probably will leave in its wake a dry and warm weekend, forecasters said.