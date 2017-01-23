Two hikers rescued from Santa Rosa Plateau

LA CRESTA – Two hikers were airlifted to safety after they became stranded in a remote area of the Santa Rosa Plateau in La Cresta, authorities said Monday, Jan. 23.

The rescue was reported at 5:43 p.m. Sunday in an area where Riverside County meets Orange and San Diego counties, said Tawny Castro of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Firefighters were unable to hike to the area, so an Orange County Fire Authority helicopter conducted a hoist rescue, Castro said.

The hikers declined medical treatment after they were evaluated by paramedics, she said.

