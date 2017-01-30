Two injured in rollover crash near Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE – Two people were hurt today in a rollover crash on Interstate 15, just north of Lake Elsinore.

A black Ford Explorer was exiting the southbound I-15 at Nichols Road about 1:50 p.m. when it overturned, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One occupant was able to get out of the vehicle immediately after the wreck, but the other person had to be extricated by Riverside County Fire Department personnel, according to reports from the scene.

The two were transported to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.