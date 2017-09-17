Two motorcyclists killed in Ortega Highway crash

LAKE ELSINORE – Two people were killed Sunday, Sept. 17, in a crash involving two motorcycles on a windy stretch of the Ortega Highway.

The crash was reported at 10:30 a.m. on State Route 74 just west of the Ortega Oaks Candy Store and Goods, according to April Newman of the Riverside Fire Department.

When they arrived at the location, first responders attempted life-saving procedures on two people who were down and unconscious, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Newman said.

Details on what caused the crash were not immediately available.

The CHP closed both lanes of State Route 74 at the crash scene, and closed access to the westbound route at Grand Avenue in Lake Elsinore.

Eastbound traffic was blocked at Nichols Institute Road in Rancho Santa Margarita, while the investigation was conducted.