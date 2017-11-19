Unseasonably hot Thanksgiving in store for Inland region

An unseasonably hot Thanksgiving is in store for Southern California, including Riverside County, where some areas are expected to reach highs in the 90s, the National Weather Service said today.

The hottest days are forecast to be Tuesday through Thursday due to a ridge of high pressure moving over the Southland, according to the NWS.

The lower deserts and valleys could see record heat on Thanksgiving Day with expected highs of 91 degrees in Palm Springs and Hemet, 92 degrees in Riverside and 94 degrees in Lake Elsinore.

The high temperatures are forecast to mostly subside by Friday as the ridge weakens, though temperatures may remain slightly above average, the NWS said.