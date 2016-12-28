UPDATE: LAKE ELSINORE: Two charged in connection with August triple murder





LAKE ELSINORE – Riverside County sheriff’s officials have announced the arrests of two men in connection with the August murder of three people inside a residence in the 31000 block of Wisconsin Street in Lake Elsinore.

The three victims were later identified as 56-year-old, Cameron Craven, 57-year-old, Robert Kushner, and 31-year-old, Rachel Rupp. All three victims died from gunshot wounds, according to Riverside Sheriff’s Sergeant Wallace Clear.

The homicide investigation began Aug. 2, about 10:30 a.m., after Riverside County emergency dispatchers received a 911 call from a citizen reporting that three people had been shot at the residence.

Deputies arrived at the residence within minutes and immediately found the three victims.

Investigators from the Lake Elsinore Police station and Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit assumed the investigation into the triple murder.





During a thorough and exhaustive investigation, sheriff’s officials identified Saul Arevalo, 33, of Rialto and Mario Lopez 38, of San Bernardino as suspects in the murders. Both Arevalo and Lopez are currently in custody in San Bernardino County on unrelated charges.

Based on their investigation sheriff’s officials charged both men with “three counts of homicide and several associated felonies,” according to Clear.

Sheriff’s officials have not disclosed the motive for the murders.

“This investigation is still ongoing and no further information will be released at this time,” Clear explained.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Investigator Dickey at the Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777, or Investigator Deanne at the Lake Elsinore Station at (951) 245-3300. Callers can refer to incident file number L162150036 and can remain anonymous. Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff’s Homicide Tipline online form.