UPDATE: Woman that was reported missing has been located in Temecula

UPDATE (Mon., July 21)

Detective Steven Ashkar with the Fallbrook Sheriff’s substation has reported that Jill Waxman, who was reported missing June 28 in Orange County, was located on Sat., July 19 in Temecula, “safe and sound.”

(PREVIOUS STORY)

Authorities say Orange County woman reported missing was last believed to be in Rainbow area

Authorities with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Dept. have issued a missing persons notice regarding an Orange County woman.

According to Detective Steve Ashkar, a woman by the name of Stephanie Jill Waxman, a.k.a. Jill Waxman, a.k.a. Jill Prater was last in contact on June 28 with the person who has reported her missing.

“Waxman led the reporting party to believe she was camping with an unknown male at an unknown location in Rainbow,” said Ashkar. “Waxman told the reporting party she was on a mountain in a secluded area of Rainbow.”

Waxman is described as 48 years old, brown hair, brown eyes, 5’3″ tall, weighing approx. 110 lbs.

She was believed to be in a black, 2004 Audi A4 convertible with low-profile tires, paper plates, and light damage on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone knowing her whereabouts is asked to call the San Diego Sheriff’s Department Fallbrook substation at (760) 728-1113.