UPDATED: Accident and fallen trees close lanes of northbound I-15 in Temecula

UPDATE: Tuesday, Aug. 1, 5:20 p.m.

An overturned tractor trailer and downed trees forced the closure of I-15’s northbound lanes today. The call initially was reported to the California Highway Patrol just after 3 p.m. and before the afternoon rush hour began, according to a CHP incident log.

All the lanes were opened at 5:17 p.m.

UPDATE: Tuesday, Aug. 1, 4:15 p.m.

All northbound lanes on Interstate 15 are closed due to downed trees and an overturned semi truck near the Temecula Parkway interchange.

All cars must exit the roadway at Temecula Parkway and traffic is currently backing up past the Winchester Road exit and beyond.

There are downed trees throughout the area due to a fast moving thunderstorm that struck Temecula and the surrounding communities earlier this afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Multiple fallen trees blocked lanes of the northbound 15 freeway in near the Temecula Parkway interchange Tuesday afternoon, according to the CHP.

At least three fallen trees forced vehicles to swerve and closed lanes 3 and 4 of the northbound 15.

The incident was believed to have been caused by high winds from a thunderstorm moving through the area.

