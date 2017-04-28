UPDATED: LAKE ELSINORE: Wildomar woman killed while walking in roadway ID’d

LAKE ELSINORE – A woman, who officials believe was under the influence of alcohol, was fatally struck by a vehicle just before midnight, Wednesday, April 26.

The woman was hit by a passing motorist after witnesses reportedly saw the inebriated woman walking in the lanes of traffic on Mission Trail near Sylvester Road in Lake Elsinore, according to sheriff’s officials.

“Witnesses saw the pedestrian in the street and urged her to come out of the roadway,” Riverside Sheriff’s Sergeant Nathan Kaas explained in a written press release after the deadly collision.

The woman was fatally struck moments later as she continued to walk in the roadway.

Riverside County coroner’s officials later identified Emer Stuart, 40, of Wildomar, as the pedestrian who was killed in the accident.

According to coroner’s officials, Stuart died at Inland Valley Medical Center about 12:37 a.m., just under an hour after she was hit.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Lake Elsinore Police Station and other emergency first responders were dispatched to the area after Riverside County emergency dispatchers received several 911 calls from witnesses reporting the major-injury, vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision about 11:53 p.m., according to Kaas.

When officials arrived at the scene they quickly located Stuart down in the roadway. The pedestrian was suffering from major traumatic injuries and was unresponsive. Deputies also located the driver of the vehicle that had struck the woman.

Firefighter/paramedics immediately began life-saving efforts on Stuart before American Medical Response medics transported the gravely injured woman to Inland Valley Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment.

Despite their best efforts, medical personnel at the hospital were not able to save Stuart. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

After Stuart was transported to the hospital, members of the Lake Elsinore Police Department’s Traffic Team responded to the location and assumed the investigation.

Investigating deputies located and interviewed several people who witnessed the fatal accident.

Their preliminary investigation revealed that just before the collision, witnesses saw Stuart in the street and urged her to come out of the roadway for her own safety. The woman reportedly refused and continued walking in the roadway, ultimately leading to her death.

“The driver of the vehicle involved was cooperative and showed no signs of impairment during the investigation,” said Kaas.

The investigation into the deadly accident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who witnessed the deadly accident is encouraged to contact Officer Nicole Roberge of the Lake Elsinore Police Department Traffic Team at (951) 245-3300, or after hours at (951) 776-1099. Callers can refer to incident file number L171160123 and can remain anonymous. Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff’s CrimeTips online form.