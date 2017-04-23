UPDATED: MENIFEE: Man killed running across freeway after vehicle breaks down ID’d

UPDATE: April 23, 8:50 p.m.

Riverside County Coroner officials have identified the person killed in yesterday morning’s fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident when he struck while darting across the freeway. Officials identified the victim as Juan Escutia, 51, of San Bernardino.

Escutia was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident less than ten minutes after the accident was reported, at 9:28 p.m.

Although Escutia seemed to have successfully crossed the freeway once, witnesses at the scene stated he was struck while re-crossing the freeway, after he realized he had left his cell phone inside his disabled car and tried to run back to his vehicle.

CHP officials are still investigating the full circumstances surrounding the tragic accident.

UPDATE: April 23, 4:45 p.m.

