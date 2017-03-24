UPDATED: MURRIETA: Coroner officials assisting with investigation on quiet cul-de-sac

Law enforcement officials discuss the ongoing investigation. Kim Olson photo
Law enforcement officials discuss the ongoing investigation on Moonbrook Lane in Murrieta. Kim Harris photo

UPDATE: March 24, 5:30 p.m.

MURRIETA – Officials are still not releasing any information related to an ongoing investigation in the 36000 block of Moonbrook Lane near Via Mira Mosa in Murrieta.

Coroner’s officials have responded to the scene and are assisting Murrieta police officials and Riverside County Sheriff’s forensic technicians with the unspecified investigation.

Although officials have not confirmed they are conducting a death investigation, Valley News Managing Editor Kim Harris said from the scene, “In over 30 years in  this business I have only seen the coroner arrive when there is a death involved so in my opinion, this appears to be a death investigation.”

Moonbrook Lane remains cordoned off with police crime scene tape and official vehicles line the cul-de-sac, as officials continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY

Riverside County Sheriff's forensic investigators were assisting in the investigation. Kim Olson photo
Riverside County Sheriff’s forensic investigators were assisting in the investigation. Kim Harris photo

MURRIETA – Very few details are available about an investigation involving police and sheriff’s officials at a private residence on a quiet cul-de-sac in the 36000 block of Moonbrook Lane near Via Mira Mosa in Murrieta. The neighborhood is located south of Benton Road and west of SR 79.

No information has been released yet regarding the nature of the investigation, which prompted authorities to cordon off the neighborhood and close down Moonbrook Lane at the intersection of Via Mira Mosa.

Residents will be allowed in with proper identification.

Forensic investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Forensic Services Bureau are at the scene assisting Murrieta police officials conducting an investigation into the unknown incident.

At about 4 p.m., Riverside County Sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Mike Vasquez referred all questions to Murrieta PD, which is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.

