UPDATED: SAN JACINTO: Hemet resident killed in early-morning, two vehicle wreck

UPDATE: Friday, July 14, 11:30 a.m.

SAN JACINTO — California Highway Patrol officials have provided additional information about this morning’s fatal accident that happened on SR-79 south of Gilman Springs Road.

CHP’s investigation determined a 57-year-old, Hemet resident was driving a red, 2003 Nissan Sentra northbound on SR-79, south of Gilman Springs Road. At the same time, Christopher Mix, a 43-year-old, Mentone resident was driving a white, 2013 GMC heavy-duty truck southbound on SR-79 approaching the Nissan.

“For reasons not yet determined, the driver of the Nissan veered sharply to the left, across the median section of SR-79 and directly in the path of the GMC,” CHP Public Information Officer Darren Meyer explained in a press release after the deadly wreck.

Both vehicles collided in fast lane of the southbound of SR-79.

“The severity of the impact caused the Nissan to be torn in half and the driver was killed instantly,” said Meyer.

The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of the man’s family.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The driver of the GMC was wearing his seat belt and he was not injured in the collision. He was evaluated and treated at the scene but declined further treatment.

Alcohol and/or drug intoxication have not been ruled out as contributing factors in the collision.

CHP’s investigation into the accident and is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

SAN JACINTO — Details are still emerging after at least one person was reportedly killed in a major, early-morning, traffic collision Friday, July 14. The fatal, two-vehicle accident happened on southbound SR 79, south of Gilman Springs Road, according to CHP and Cal Fire officials.

Emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene of the fatal wreck about 6:14 a.m., after several motorists and witnesses called 911 to report the two-vehicle accident, that left one vehicle, a small, red Nissan, barely recognizable.

When they arrived, officials found two vehicles involved in the wreck. The vehicles were described as a red Nissan and a white pickup truck.

“Cal Fire/Riverside County Firefighters are on scene of a…traffic collision with one confirmed fatality,” Hagemann said in an incident report after the fatal accident.

Officials called for the closure of southbound SR 79 from Beaumont to the north and Gilman Spring Road to the south. The closure wa expected to remain in affect for several hours while officials investigated the cause of the accident and worked to clear the damaged vehicles from the roadway.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.