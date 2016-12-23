UPDATED: WINCHESTER: Speed, wet roads blamed for wreck that killed 2, injured 5

UPDATE: 12/23/2016 5 p.m.





More details are emerging regarding this morning’s four-vehicle, rollover traffic collision that killed two people and injured five additional victims.

The accident happened at the intersection of Domenigoni Parkway and Winchester Road in the unincorporated community of Winchester. The double-fatal accident happened about 9:51 a.m.

Reynaldo Rivera, 54, of Winchester, was driving a 2004 Nissan Titan pickup truck northbound on Winchester Road when he attempted to make a right turn onto eastbound Domenigoni Parkway. Rivera was traveling at 60 mph when he attempted to make the turn.

“Due to his speed and the wet roadway surface, (Rivera) failed to negotiate the turn and struck the concrete center divider,” according to CHP Public Information Officer Darren Meyer.

As Rivera lost control of his truck, the front of the Titan struck the left side of a 1995 Chevrolet Blazer that was stopped in the left turn lane of westbound Domenigoni Parkway.





“The impact killed the adult female driver of the Blazer,” Meyer explained in a written press release.

The Titan then rolled over top of the Blazer and as it continued to travel in a northeasterly direction, it struck the left side of a 1995 Honda Accord, that was also stopped on Domenigoni Parkway at the intersection of Winchester Road.

“That impact resulted in fatal injuries to the adult female driver of the Accord,” Meyer said.

The Accord was then pushed into the left side of a 2004 Chevrolet pick-up truck, which was stopped at the same intersection.

The driver of the Chevrolet pick-up, identified as Bradley Hasseler, 29, of Temecula, was not injured.

After rolling over the Blazer and smashing into the Accord, the Titan continued overturning, eventually coming to rest back on its wheels.





Rivera sustained head injuries and was transported to Riverside University Health System Medical Center in Moreno Valley. His adult passenger was also transported with moderate injuries.

In addition to the driver who was killed, the Blazer contained two female passengers who sustained minor injuries. They were both transported to Inland Valley Medical Center, where they were treated and released. It was not immediately known if the two female passengers were adults or minors.

The identities of the two victims killed in the accident have been withheld pending notification of their families.

The westbound lanes of Domenigoni Parkway were closed at Winchester Road for about three hours.

Alcohol and/or drug intoxication were ruled out as contributing factors in this collision.

18 firefighters from three engine companies and one truck company responded to the fatal accident, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department’s spokeswoman April Newman. They were assisted by the Riverside County Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials Team.

