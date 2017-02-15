Valentine event shows love for at-risk youth and families

MVHS volunteers Anna Gorski and Daniella Harrington prepare to hang the Community Outreach Ministry banner for the Feb. 4 Valentine event. Paul Bandong photo
Love is in the air. But it’s not just for couples. An early Valentine event Feb. 4, organized by Wildomar-based nonprofit Community Outreach Ministry, showed love for Angel Tree families. The event supporting at-risk youth and their families was hosted by Wellness & More in Murrieta and featured lunch, screenings and workshops focusing on physical and emotional health.

The A+ Dental Vista Community Mobile Clinic provided free dental assessments and fluoride treatments for 21 patients, performing 13 children’s cleanings and 18 sealants. Two adults were able to make appointments to be seen at the Vista Community Clinic in Lake Elsinore.

VCC staff member Cristina Urquiza also provided educational materials and performed 15 blood pressure screenings on adult caretakers.

Lunch was catered by Maria’s Street Tacos. Free clothing was available for those in need. Splash Medics provided a water safety program.

Members of the Tuliau family, from left, Kennedi, mother Alisa, Brooklyn and Marley model some of the donated clothing. The family came out to support and volunteer at the Valentine event. Paul Bandong photo

Murrieta Valley High School volunteers Daniella Harrington and Anna Gorski show samples of the clothing that was donated to Community Outreach Ministry. Paul Bandong photo

Splash Medics provided a Water Safety Program for attendees at the Community Outreach Ministry Valentine event held Feb. 4, 2017. Paul Bandong photo

VCC staff member Cristina Urquidez performs a demo blood pressure check on Jennifer Hernandez, owner of Wellness & More, who donated her location for the Valentine event. Urquidez screened 15 adults at the event. Paul Bandong photo


Vista Community Clinic from Lake Elsinore brings their mobile dental unit to the Valentine event to provide free assessments for at-risk youth, families and caregivers. Paul Bandong photo

Jennifer Hernandez, owner of Wellness & More and independent Herbalife distributor, shared samples of her protein smoothies with attendees of the Community Outreach Ministry Valentine event held at her store in Murrieta. Paul Bandong photo

Author and creative writing instructor Liz Gonzales of Uptown Word and Arts led a story writing workshop. Gonzales is widely published and teaches for Angel’s Gate Cultural Center and University of California Los Angeles Extension Writers Program.

Cynthia Duran, a craft and sewing expert for 20 years, led a crafts workshop using decoupage and fabric strips to create unique book covers.

The two noted that teaching these valuable skills fosters creativity and boosts self-esteem, allowing the children to explore and see their potential.

Caregivers, meanwhile, attended a unique workshop “Breaking the Cycle of Incarceration Model,” written by Community Outreach Ministry co-founder Mona Davies with her husband Bob. The program partners with Angel Tree, a program of Prison Fellowship, to reach southwest Riverside County youth whose parent or parents are incarcerated.

In addition to the research-driven, community-based interventions model, Davies also provided a valuable resource list of community support systems and after-school enrichment services.

“This was intentionally developed to help prevent youth from involvement in the juvenile justice system and to help reduce recidivism and to help tear down the cradle-to-prison pipeline,” Davies said.

Kathleen McCall, a mental health and drug and alcohol recovery counselor, was also on hand to provide support to caregivers.

Jennifer Hernandez, an independent distributor of Herbalife and the owner of Wellness and More, said she was happy to provide her facility for the event.

“If someone is doing something for the community, I always open up my place to them,” Hernandez said.

Community Outreach Ministry’s motto is “Giving at-risk kids a second chance to be winners and champions.” The Valentine Celebration was just one of several events Community Outreach Ministry puts on throughout the year for these local at-risk youth. In addition to summer camp, the youth and their families are invited to an annual Angel Tree Christmas party.

Davies gave special thanks to Natalie Morgan of Builders of Faith, an Angel Tree coordinator from Temecula and Kathryn Veenhuizen of Farmers Insurance for organizing and donating clothing to the families and to Janice Hare of Mountain View Church in Wildomar for volunteering with Community Outreach Ministry year-round and reaching out to Angel Tree families.

Community Outreach Ministry and Builders of Faith is planning an Angel Tree Easter Celebration Sunday, April 2 at the Temecula Community Center from 1-4 p.m. For more information, email info@communityoutreachministry.org or call (951) 698-7650. Sponsors, donations and scholarships for summer camp are needed and welcomed.

