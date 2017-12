A van caught fire on top of a tow truck on the 215 Freeway on the Murrieta-Menifee border Sunday evening, Dec. 3, and heavy flames and smoke were highly visible.

The incident was reported about 8:15 p.m. on the northbound 215 just north of Scott Road, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

A caller told the CHP that a van was ablaze on top of the tow truck and that the tow truck driver was trying unload it, the log says.

A later update says the driver was able to get the van off the truck and that it was only the van that caught fire.

It was unclear Saturday evening how the fire started.