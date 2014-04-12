Vehicle strikes utility pole, causes power outage in Perris

A vehicle slammed into a utility pole today in Perris and caused an electrical blackout that initially affected more than 2,400 businesses and residents.

The outage was reported at 7:21 a.m. A vehicle struck the pole along East Nuevo Road, causing power lines to droop and underground equipment to malfunction, Southern California Edison spokesman Paul Netter said.

Work crews restored power to all but 101 accounts by 8:15 a.m. Full restoration of power to all the remaining customers was estimated at 9 p.m. tonight, Netter said.

There was no immediate word on what caused the wreck or if anyone was hurt.