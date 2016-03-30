Friend on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Circle Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Subscribe by Email
Vietnam War Veterans Honored at Murrieta Commemoration Ceremonies
U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Veteran Len Maffioli, attends the city of Murrieta's ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War March 29. Maffioli served in three wars - WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Maffioli was a prisoner of war in the Korean War where he eventually escaped and earned the Bronze Star for his bravery. Shane Gibson photo
It was my great privilege to meet Mst Sgt Maffioli at the 72nd Iwo Jima Commemoration in CA. I did not know any of the details of Len’s military career when I first met him. I was there in memory of my father, Matthew “Al” Cozzi. He was a paramarine, fought at Bougainville, was in B-1-28-5th Mar Div, wounded D-day at Iwo Jima, recovered from his wounds, but still died at age 32 in 1957.
Meeting a man like Len and the other Iwo Jima vets has given me a perspective and an understanding (and helped to fill a little void in my heart) that I didn’t have before.
Thank you for your military service and the service you continue to do and represent.
Karen Cozzi Campbell