Vietnam War Veterans Honored at Murrieta Commemoration Ceremonies

U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Veteran Len Maffioli, attends the city of Murrieta's ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War March 29. Maffioli served in three wars - WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Maffioli was a prisoner of war in the Korean War where he eventually escaped and earned the Bronze Star for his bravery. Shane Gibson photo