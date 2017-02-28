Vista Murrieta High School student treated for TB

MURRIETA – A Vista Murrieta High School student is undergoing treatment for tuberculosis, prompting health officials Monday to issue an advisory asking anyone who may have come into contact with the youth to get a TB test.

According to the Riverside County Department of Public Health, the student, whose name was not released, fell ill in the last few weeks but was not immediately diagnosed with tuberculosis.

The student has since been cleared to return to school but remains on a regimen of medication, according to health officials.

There are no concerns about contagiousness.

Murrieta Valley Unified School District officials are coordinating with the health department to ensure all students and faculty who came into contact with the student are notified and take the appropriate steps. About 250

letters have been mailed to students and their parents, according to county Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser.

“While the risk of infection is slight, it is important that those who are notified take the time to get tested,” Kaiser said. “The testing is simple, does not take much time and can provide peace of mind.”

TB screening begins with a quick skin test. If that turns up positive, the person is asked to take a chest X-ray to confirm infection.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tuberculosis is spread through coughing, sneezing, singing and speaking. People cannot be infected through hand-shaking, kissing or handling bedding and toilet seats, according to the CDC.

Health officials noted that some people can be infected with TB without manifesting symptoms, which include fever, coughing, night sweats and chest pain. Those with inactive TB are generally not infectious.

According to county Infectious Diseases Specialist Barbara Cole, there have been less than 10 confirmed TB cases countywide this year. There were 51 confirmed cases in 2016, and 52 documented cases in 2015.

