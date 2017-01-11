Vons & Albertsons issue candy recall

FULLERTON – Consumers who purchased an “Assorted Candy Platter” at Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions or Lucky stores were urged today to check the sale date and UPC code, with the stores issuing a voluntary recall due to possible salmonella contamination.

According to the stores, the candy is made with milk powder produced by Valley Milk Products, which has voluntarily recalled the power due to the possibility of salmonella.

The affected Assorted Candy Platter is 32 ounces and has a UPC code number of 0041144 078586. The platter is sold in the bakery areas of the four stores, and is packaged in a clear, clamshell container. The recall includes packages marked with “Sell Thru” through July 10, 2017.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported from the platter, which has also been removed from shelves.

Customers who purchased the recalled item should either discard it or return it for a refund.

More information is available by contacting the stores at (877) 723-3929, or Palmer Candy Co. at (712) 258-5543.

