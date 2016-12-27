Waldron reappointed as Assembly Republican floor leader

SACRAMENTO – Assemblywoman Marie Waldron (R-Escondido) announced that she had been reappointed as floor leader by Assembly Republican Leader Chad Mayes last week. Waldron, who was first elected in November 2012 has previously served as floor leader for the 2015-2016 legislative session and Minority Whip in the 2013-14 session.

“I am grateful to serve my community in the Assembly and my caucus as Republican floor leader,” said Waldron. “I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to work through the important issues of our state in a fair and transparent manner.”

“Since being elected to the Assembly, Marie has shown a commitment to improving the lives of all Californians,” said Mayes. “I am honored to have her by my side as we fight for policies that make California better.”

The position of Minority floor leader works with Republican leadership and the floor teams of both parties to work out details of Assembly floor operations, direct minority caucus activities on the chamber floor and lead debate as bills are addressed on the Daily File.

Assemblymember Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, represents the 75th Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes the communities of Bonsall, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley, Rainbow, San Marcos, Temecula, Valley Center and Vista.