Weak storms to produce light rain in Temecula and surrounding communities

TEMECULA – Several low-energy storms are predicted to roll through the Inland Empire this weekend, producing light rain and snow in some locations, forecasters said today.

According to the National Weather Service, a “cut-off” trough of low pressure is edging toward the region from the southwest coast and should reach the I.E. on Friday morning.

Forecasters said precipitation totals Friday could be anywhere from .1 to .3 inches, with more intense rainfall possible at higher elevations. Snow levels are expected to hover around 7,500 feet, according to the NWS.

Another trough is expected to skirt the coast and could move inland Saturday night into Sunday, making for a wet New Year’s, according to the NWS. Forecasters do not anticipate significant precipitation at lower elevations

from the second storm, though it will pack a chill, potentially resulting in 1-2 inches of snow at 4,500 feet.

Winds are also forecast to pick up Saturday night into Sunday, blowing 35-45 mph in the mountains and deserts, according to the Weather Service.

Temperatures will top out at about 60 in Temecula on Saturday and drop to the mid-40s overnight. In Palm Springs, the highs will climb into the mid-60s on Saturday, while the mercury will dip into the upper 40s during nighttime hours, according to meteorologists.