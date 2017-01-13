Wife of Menifee firefighter struck by truck continues to improve, Family Fire Foundation says

Stephanie Lai

valleystaff@reedermedia.com

After receiving tragic news in which Melissa Bonney was struck by a truck, Menifee Firefighter David Bonney and his family has been under the assistance of the Fire Family Foundation. Hit while in a crosswalk after dropping off their daughter Kiya at school early in December, Melissa was sent to intensive care at Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar. Treated for a severe head injury, she was in a chemically-induced coma to assist her recovery.

While inopportune with holidays approaching, David Bonney and their children, 8-year-old Kiya and 10-year-old Caiden bore the weight of the circumstances by remaining optimistic alongside Melissa’s doctors.

“Melissa has made tremendous strides in her rehabilitation. She is walking, slowly, but without assistance. She is talking, and feeding herself, dressing herself,” the Family Fire Foundation reported. “She still has a little difficulty remembering some words and she is having a problem with her eyesight, but all in all she is on track or even advanced in her recovery.”

Bonney’s doctor allowed her to go home to spend Christmas Day with the family and if everything goes as planned she should be released from acute care rehabilitation sometime in mid-January.

The family wishes to express their gratitude for their friends and for the Fire Family Foundation who have shown tremendous help and support. The nonprofit has worked with the family and those in similar situations extensively to cover medical costs not already insured as well as ancillary expenses the family encounters during the critical recovery. Founded by Firefighters First Credit Union, Fire Family Foundation acts when tragedy affects firefighters and fire victims. Fire Family Foundation offers immediate assistance to firefighters and their families, fire victims, fire departments and charities. The foundation strives to bring the community together as a “Fire Family,” for its inaugural year in 2008 was motivated from assisting 9/11 New York Fire Department along with Los Angeles’ officers.

Fire Family Foundation has established the Bonney Family Fund to help support this fire family and the medical costs not covered by insurance, as well as ancillary expenses the family will encounter during these critical times. All donations to Fire Family Foundation are tax-deductible. To make a donation to the Bonney Family Support Fund, visit www.FireFamilyFoundation.org.