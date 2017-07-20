Wildomar celebrates cityhood with family festival

Coby Lee Jones, 5, cheerfully approves her face paint at the ninth annual Wildomar birthday celebration, July 15. Shane Gibson photo
Children play in a designated kids zone at Marna O’Brien Park during the ninth annual Wildomar birthday celebration, July 15. Shane Gibson photo
Families and their children enjoy a variety of attractions during the ninth annual Wildomar birthday celebration, July 15. The event also included live music and beer garden. Shane Gibson photo
Guests attending the ninth annual Wildomar birthday celebration enjoy viewing classic cars on display at Marna O’Brien Park during the ninth annual Wildomar birthday celebration, July 15. Shane Gibson photo
A variety of classic cars on display for guests attending the ninth annual Wildomar birthday celebration, July 15. Shane Gibson photo
From left, Camryn Doran, 10, Lucy Nigg, 6, and her sister Mina, play a block-tower-stacking game during the ninth annual Wildomar birthday celebration, July 15. Shane Gibson photo
Wildomar holds its annual birthday celebration at Marna O’Brien Park in celebration of nine years cityhood, July 15. Shane Gibson photo
Nice job of staying in tight on those photos so one can’t really see the poor turnout from a city of almost 36K. Also, no photos of the planning commissioner who hasn’t paid his taxes (which include the city’s park tax) being lauded by city officials. Can’t wait for the city’s 10th birthday were they will undoubtedly once again spend thousands of taxpayer dollars patting themselves on the back while the Freedom Swing will continue to sit in chains.