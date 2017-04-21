Wildomar City Council approves raise for city manager, Bundy Canyon Resort Apartments plan

Wildomar City Council met at their regularly scheduled April 12 meeting to discuss a variety of issues including the Bundy Canyon Resort Apartments, the amendment to City Manager Gary Nordquist’s contract and to recognize leaders in the community.

The council meeting started off with presentations from members of the public. First off, the 2016 Miss City of Wildomar Queens presented their new court as well as some final thoughts by outgoing Miss Wildomar, Jessie Taylor.

Dave Fonteau, Executive Director of Cops for Kids, announced upcoming events and fundraisers including a Celebrity Golf Tournament May 5.

Lastly, two local bus drivers, Kat Garrett and Angie Couch, were recognized as “Bus Drivers of the Year” and spoke about their experiences helping the community and what the honor means to them.

After public presentations and comments, the council turned to a hot topic surrounding Wildomar; the proposed Bundy Canyon Resort Apartments. The Bundy Canyon complex would include 140 residential units consisting of 50 town homes and 90 apartments on a 28-acre site that will be located on Bundy Canyon Road.

Councilmember Ben Benoit excused himself from the deliberation process because of his involvement with the Regional Apartments Association.

Council and the public were show a presentation on the project by city planner Matt Bassi, which included specific details of the project and what the process of building the apartments would be.

The council discussed the drawbacks and advantages that the apartment complex would bring and after negotiating the installation of an interim signal to be install before occupancy, the City Council approved the project with a 3-1-0 vote.

The next highlight was the third amendment to the employment contract for City Manager Gary Nordquist and the details involved. Norquist’s contract was extended from Dec. 31, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2020, with his base salary increasing to $191,000 effective Jan. 1.

Under the amended contract, Nordquist’s salary could also increase by about $10,000 every year based on his annual performance until his contract expires. Nordquist’s contract will also include a retirement health savings program plan. After the details of the contract were discussed, council members praised Nordquist’s service and work.

“All of us up here really appreciate what Gary has done,” Councilwoman Marsha Swanson said. “His financial and business skills have kept us afloat and kept us going. He’s always been willing to carry us through.”

Councilmember Dustin Nigg also praised Norquist.

“Gary’s truly an asset to us,” he said.

Council members also mentioned that Nordquist not only deserved the raise, but he hadn’t had a raise in five years and that it was long overdue.

The next city council meeting will be held May 10, at 6:30 p.m. at Wildomar City Hall.