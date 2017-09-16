Wildomar Elks Lodge hosts drive for Hurricane Harvey victims

Richard Warren and his wife, a retired couple living in Lake Elsinore, asked The Wildomar/Lake Elsinore Elks Lodge No. 2591 to help start a drive to send aid and supplies to Texas for those affected by Hurricane Harvey. They approached the Elks at their Friday night dinner, Sept. 1, asking for help, and left that night having received $750 for their cause.

The couple have decided to take a pickup truck with a rented 12-foot trailer filled with needed items to Katy, Texas, where they have a relative who volunteers for Katy Christian Ministry.

Knowing that Elks guide their lives by the principles of charity, justice, brotherhood and fidelity, the couple asked their fellow Elks if they could help fill their rig with supplies. With the help of the community, they have received support and numerous donations. The inventory is still growing with tools, cleaning supplies, personal care products, canned and packaged food and cash.

The Warrens were previously planning an RV trip before deciding to take action after being contacted by their relative Gabrielle West. To help the victims of the Harvey Hurricane, the Warrens decided to use their vacation time to help o now, instead of renting a RV, they rented the tractor trailer to transport supplies to Texas.

The great response of the community has prompted the coordinators to expand their project by getting a 53-foot tractor trailer.

Soon after, the local Boy Scouts heard about the project and have donated to the cause, in line with their scouting oath “to help other people at all times.”

The lodge is still reaching out to the community, especially parents and members of the special needs community, asking for advice on what could and should be provided. They developed a list of items, including Pediasure, tracheotomy canisters and supplies, catheters, feeding tube supplies, feeding bags and medication syringes among other supplies. Other basic items include canned food, diapers and detergents.

The community is welcome to donate to the cause by bringing listed supplies to the lodge, 33700 Mission Trail, in Wildomar. The Warrens plan to leave Sept. 21 with their relief cargo, as one community comes together to help another.

Cash donations are also being sought; checks can be addressed to Richard Warren or the Elks Lodge. All donations are tax deductible, and receipts can be obtained at the lodge office. All items are due by Sept. 19.

For more information, email Richard Warren at rwrodster@gmail.com.