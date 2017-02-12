Wildomar man arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft

MENIFEE – A 27-year-old Wildomar man was arrested Friday, Feb. 10, in Menifee on suspicion of stealing a truck.

Around 12:30 p.m., deputies contacted the suspect, who was parked near the intersection of Cassandra Drive and Quail Place, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Sam Morovich.

The suspect was identified as Derek Harp, who was wanted for questioning in reference to a stolen vehicle investigation from January, Morovich said.

Inspection of the white Nissan truck Harp was driving revealed it had been reported stolen earlier in the day from Lake Elsinore.

Harp was arrested and booked at the Southwest Detention Center on two counts of vehicle theft, Morovich said.