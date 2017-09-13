WILDOMAR: Man killed on ATV after crashing into parked car

WILDOMAR – A 25-year-old man was fatally injured when his off-road vehicle slammed into a parked car in Wildomar, authorities said today.

The crash about 7:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 35000 block of Pashal Place, near Momat Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Nathan Kaas said Ivan Gomez was on an ATV and veered into the parked vehicle at an unknown speed. Paramedics arrived moments later and attempted life-saving measures, but the Wildomar resident succumbed to his

injuries at the scene.

No one else was hurt.

Kaas said an autopsy was pending to determine whether Gomez was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.