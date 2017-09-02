Wildomar man killed in Oceanside collision

Authorities today released the name of a 70-year-old Riverside County man who was killed in a collision on an Oceanside highway.

Paul Cornish of Wildomar was headed west in a bike lane alongside state Route 76 near East Vista Way when a Honda sedan traveling in the same direction veered out of an adjacent lane and struck him shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

Officers performed CPR on Cornish at the scene of the accident before paramedics arrived and airlifted him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The motorist, 25-year-old Felix Bazan Ruiz of Oceanside, was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and for driving on a suspended license.

Police later determined that the car Ruiz had been driving was stolen, Sgt. Rick Davis said.