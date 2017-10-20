Wildomar mayor talks about city’s past, future during ‘State of the City’ event

Wildomar Mayor Tim Walker excitedly discussed where the city had been and where he sees it going on Thursday night, Oct. 19, during the 9th State of the City event at the City Hall Council Chambers.

The theme for this year’s State of the City was “The Past Makes Our Future,” and it began with Walker discussing Wildomar’s earliest days as a community in the late 1800s and all the things the town had to offer at that time, including a hotel, horse stables, a blacksmith shop, numerous stores, a lumber yard and a park.

Little happened in Wildomar for the early part of the 20th Century because railroad routes that had gone through the community were discontinued.

Still, many families stayed in the area because they loved living there, Walker said. With the construction of a portion of the 15 Freeway in the 1980s, Wildomar was rediscovered in a sense and growth soon followed suit.

Wildomar was incorporated as a city in 2008.

Walker said that while there will be more houses and ultimately more people in the city, it will still maintain some of its rural atmosphere. There will only be about 54,000 people at max build-out.

Walker touted many new amenities in the city such as new commercial centers and a list of new businesses that includes Dunkin Donuts, Baskin Robbins, Taco Bell, The Yellow Basket and more.

He also talked about projects expected to come to fruition in the coming years, including a Mt. San Jacinto College campus that will be built on land on Clinton Keith Road; A Wal-Mart supercenter on Bundy Canyon Road; and road improvement projects on portions of Bundy Canyon and Clinton Keith roads.

To learn more about the Wildomar State of the City, pick up a copy of the Oct. 27 edition of the Valley News.