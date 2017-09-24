Bicyclist killed in early morning crash

WILDOMAR – A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle in an early morning crash, Sunday, Sept. 24.
It happened at 2:39 a.m. in the 32000 block of Mission Trail, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.
The bicyclist, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.
Details about how the crash happened were not immediately available.
Turns out this happened on the Lake Elsinore side of Mission Trail near Sedco Blvd.
per RSO press release issued sometime early morning of September 25th.