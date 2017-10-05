WINCHESTER: Perris woman killed in 2-vehicle collision

A 30-year-old Perris woman was killed Thursday, Oct. 5, in a broadside collision in Winchester, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The crash happened about 6:10 a.m. at the intersection of Simpson Road and Whittier Avenue, according to a CHP news release.

The woman was driving a 1992 Toyota Camry northbound on Whittier Avenue approaching Simpson Road.

She failed to yield to a 2010 Honda Accord being driven eastbound on Simpson and the front of the Accord struck the Camry’s driver side door, the CHP said.

The woman suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel.

The driver of the Accord, a 43-year-old Murrieta man, suffered minor injuries and and didn’t want to be taken to the hospital, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol San Gorgonio office is investigating the crash. Officials there have already said that alcohol and drugs have been ruled out as factors.