WINCHESTER: Teen linked to 3 burglaries arrested

WINCHESTER – A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday, Feb. 2, for allegedly breaking into a Winchester business, in what authorities believe was his third burglary in the area.

The suspect, whose identity was not disclosed, was booked into Riverside Juvenile Hall on suspicion of burglary and being in possession of burglary tools.

Deputies were called to the 30700 block of Benton Road, near Winchester Road, about 1:40 a.m. to investigate reports of a break-in at a commercial outlet, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Hernandez. The teen was found inside the business, trying to hide and was taken into custody without incident, the sergeant said.

Further investigation revealed that the boy was allegedly involved in two similar burglaries in neighboring Temecula in the last month, according to Hernandez.