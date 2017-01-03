WINCHESTER: Driver flees after injury hit and run in front of Winchester Elementary School

WINCHESTER – California Highway Patrol officers are investigating an injury hit and run traffic collision that happened in front of Winchester Elementary School this afternoon, Wednesday, Jan. 3.

The collision was reported at 2:53 p.m., at 28751 SR 79/Winchester Road. The school is north of Domenigoni Parkway and south of Simpson Road in the unincorporated community of Winchester, west of the City of Hemet.

After the collision, the driver of the vehicle that struck the victim’s car fled the scene without stopping or attempting to render aid to the occupants of the other vehicle, who sustained minor injuries according to a CHP incident log.

CHP officers requested assistance from deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Temecula Police station in locating and contacting the suspect, who resides in the 23500 block of Mountain Breeze Drive in an unincorporated area just outside the city of Murrieta, according to the CHP incident log.

AMR medics evaluated and treated the occupants from the victim’s car at the scene. It was not immediately known if anyone was transported to a hospital for further treatment.

A tow truck was called to the scene of the minor injury traffic collision to tow the victim’s disabled vehicle from the scene of the collision.

No further information was available as of 3:45 p.m., and deputies were still en route to the suspect’s residence.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.