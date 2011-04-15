Woman seeks awareness, investigation after raising cyberstalking accusations

Pattie Pascarella spent $6,000 late last year on a 2,500-mile quest for vindication.
Pascarella drove from Idaho to Murrieta and back attempting to cement her claim a vindictive former employer has been stalking her electronically for nearly seven years. She also lobbied federal authorities to investigate her case, pushing for a greater awareness of computer and cell phone crimes.
“My life has been turned upside down,” Pascarella said in an interview. “I’m passionate about being taken seriously. I resent being a woman with a crazy story.”
Pascarella’s return to southwest Riverside County failed to ease her fears of stalking or assure her federal authorities will investigate. Yet, Pascarella left the area with a packet of letters she hopes will help spotlight the growing use of GPS technology, computer hacking and other high tech means of stalking.
“I’m a woman with a cause now,” she said. “No woman, no person, should be terrorized like this.”
Pascarella said she didn’t immediately grasp what was happening to her. Plagued by uncertainty, she sought the help of police before she became more frightened and frustrated and eventually fled the state. A pair of discoveries—a book written by a victim of electronic stalking and a national conference held nearly a year ago—enabled her to push back and seek answers.
In May of last year, Pascarella attended a Stalking Resource Center conference at the National Center for Victims of Crime in Denver Colo. It focused on the use of technology in stalking crimes.
After listening to conference speakers and the similarities between her case and the one the book’s author presented, Pascarella concluded she was a target in an emerging crime trend.
“We’re still very much in the nascent stages (of these cases),” Michelle Garcia, resource center director, said. “This is a major issue we’re facing.”
Statistics, released during the conference, noted that more than 25 percent of surveyed stalking victims reported some type of technology was used against them. About 12 percent said they were stalked for five years or more.
Pascarella’s stalking saga meshes with others in recent years; on the surface the cases seem far-fetched, said Garcia. Yet technology is advancing so rapidly that it’s hard for many law enforcement officials to keep up with the changes, she said.
GPS and technology aided stalking
Many of the technological advances revolve around the expanding use of Global Positioning Systems (GPS) which pinpoints one’s location by triangulating radio signals emitted by an array of satellites. After being widely used for military applications, GPS technology spread to individual use.
America’s first documented GPS-enabled stalking case surfaced in 1999, according to industry and crime analysts.
An explosion of technology made it easier for stalkers to track their victims’ communications.
Miniature video cameras, initially an ideal way to monitor sleeping infants or questionable babysitters, were able to be hidden anywhere. Keystroke-recording software was seen as a way to track children’s Internet use. Today it’s possible to monitor computer use or make software modifications from a remote location.
But easy access to this technology also created a new breed of high-tech stalker by putting more tracking tools within their reach.
Garcia said much of the technology today – which continues to rapidly evolve – seems like “something out of Star Wars” for those who grew up with black-and-white televisions and rotary dial telephones.
“The stories that people tell seem unbelievable,” Garcia said. “It’s a real problem with (emergency services) responders to keep up and understand the technology. What we ask people to do is to suspend all disbelief.”
Pascarella believes she has been tracked by many electronic stalking tools, and she seemingly encountered disbelief after reporting her suspicions to Murrieta police in September 2004.
Involving the police
She criticizes police for the way they handled her case, a years-long string of encounters culminating in Pascarella being ordered to undergo a 72-hour mental health observation in January 2005. That step was ordered after Pascarella, 50, fired a gun into the ceiling of her Via Sonrisa home when she suspected an intruder.
“I absolutely heard somebody walking on my ceiling,” Pascarella said. She initially doubted the 15-year-old girl staying with her who reported hearing noises. Pascarella said she became convinced, however, when she later heard the noises.
Citing restrictions that limit the release of information on people who report crimes, Murrieta police declined to comment on Pascarella’s case or her criticism.
Police Lt. Tony Conrad said his department is adept at investigating a full range of crimes and is able to do so because public safety is a high priority for the city. He noted that many cities squeezed by budget cuts do not have the resources to investigate reports of vandalism, trespassing and other misdemeanor crimes.
“We investigate crimes above and beyond what many other departments do,” Conrad said in a February telephone interview.
Pascarella detailed her experience in a 12-page letter written in September to an author who penned the book “My Life Changed Forever – The Years I Have Lost as a Target of Organized Stalking.”
In her letter, she tells how her life changed after leaving her job as an assistant at a Murrieta temporary employment agency. In incidents she reported to police, she said her home and cell phones were disrupted, her computer and television were corrupted, a vehicle and her home vandalized, and groups of people followed or chased her in traffic while driving.
“These incidents were absolutely terrifying,” Pascarella wrote in the letter. “I believed my life was in danger on several occasions.”
Pascarella gave the name, age, address and other information about her suspected stalker to Murrieta police in a November 2004 report. That cellular phone tapping report was followed by a vandalism report another about a month later in which Pascarella also named her former boss as a suspect, documents show.
The face behind the stalker
Pascarella said she was never close to the man, and kept her distance while she was his employee because “his behavior was off the wall” and she “felt an air of contempt and ridicule in his demeanor” when they were in the office together.
She believes he is stalking her as a way to inflict emotional damage or perhaps to become adept at new technology as it comes onto the market. She also believes her former boss has recruited friends or associates to help him at times.
“It was kind of sick entertainment for them,” she said. “I think he picked me as target practice. I didn’t do anything to him.”
Pascarella said she has had to stop using nearly 60 cell phones because they were hacked in succession. She also sold or traded several vehicles because she suspected they were equipped with GPS or listening devices.
“The harassment and repeated stalking affected my livelihood, put a serious strain on finances and I ended up selling my house in July 2005, resulting in losing almost everything I cherished,” Pascarella said in her letter to author Elizabeth Sullivan. “I then moved nine times in two and a half years.”
Taking matters into her own hands
Pascarella began to spot media reports on electronic stalking cases. She recovered her emotional balance and began detailing her experiences to the media, technology experts and other victims of electronic stalking. She was quoted in a July 2009 television and radio report produced in Boise, Idaho, that focused on “The next generation of stalking.”
The report quoted a Boise-based private eye whose initial skepticism over electronic stalking gave way to belief after he did some research and investigation.
Pascarella arrived in southwest Riverside County late last year driving a van transporting a thick stack of research, police reports, and other materials. Some materials were kept in a rolling suitcase and laminated or stored in three-ring binders. She showed two telephone caller identification devices, which she said contained evidence of stalking. She played audio recordings she made while she felt she was being chased or followed by other vehicles.
Pascarella drove to San Diego and Los Angeles in hopes of persuading federal investigators to look into her accusations and lobbied news reporters to do stories.
She crisscrossed much of Southern California to retrace the steps she had taken when she was a resident here years ago. Many of her stops on her seven-week trip were aimed at persuading people she had encountered years ago to write letters on her behalf.
Pascarella collected a dozen or more letters from July through January from business operators, mental health workers, a neighbor, and a private investigator.
The first letter was written in July by the administrator of an Idaho mental health services group. In the letter, Michael A. Dickson said he had been counseling Pascarella for about a year to ease her symptoms of post traumatic stress disorder. He said Pascarella showed him a “plethora of evidence” of stalking and harassment, and noted she “is being taken seriously” by media outlets and local and federal authorities.
“I have found that many of her claims do appear to be genuine in nature and not in any sense delusional or psychotic,” Dickson said in his five-paragraph letter.
The next letter came from Paul Deutschlander, a licensed clinical social worker based in Pendleton, Ore. That letter, written in August, detailed the conclusions that Deutschlander reached following the 14 therapy sessions he spent with Pascarella from December 2007 through May 2008. He acknowledged he was initially skeptical of Pascarella’s claims.
“Ms. Pascarella related a story to me that could easily been written off as delusional and possibly psychotic. During the first interview, I thought that she might be bipolar,” Deutschlander wrote. But he dismissed his early speculation after concluding that Pascarella was well organized, always consistent, and lacked “the flavor or tenor” of a memorized story.
“The story and documentation that Ms Pascarella has told me and presented to me appear legitimate,” Deutschlander wrote in his two-page letter. “Now that more is known of high tech stalking, I think that her story is not only plausible but likely true.”
Pascarella collected three letters in October from southwest Riverside County business operators.
Finding evidence
A computer repair company owner detailed his findings and the services he had performed for Pascarella three years earlier at a cost of $175.42. In the letter, John M. Skinner of Murrieta reported finding a keystroke logger and computer viruses on Pascarella’s computer.
“Ms. Pascarella’s suspicions were accurate. All of the above-referenced programs are hacking programs,” Skinner wrote. “Her computer was being monitored and controlled remotely.”
A letter from a Verizon wireless representative confirmed that Pascarella started service and then relinquished three telephone numbers over a 14-month period “due to cell phone harassment.”
Pascarella received a letter in November from Darryl A. Berg, a Murrieta-based private investigator. In that letter, Berg recalled his use of a detection device in Pascarella’s home in October 2004. Berg said he did not recover any electronic surveillance equipment, however, “there were two abnormalities detected.”
One abnormality, “a digital signal commonly emitted by certain mobile tracking devices” was found in a vehicle parked in the home’s garage, Berg wrote. He went on to say that his own cell phone began to exhibit “the same symptoms” Pascarella had previously reported.
“In addition to the abnormal powering on and off, my calls became interrupted with massive amounts of interference,” said Berg. “I was forced to discard that cellular phone.”
A Murrieta hairdresser and manicurist wrote a letter telling of instances when Pascarella’s cell phone would buzz, turn on and off and record conversations during some of their appointments.
The owner of a Corona car repair shop said in a letter that his technicians lacked the expertise to locate a device that Pascarella believed prevented her Chevrolet van from starting on three occasions in 2006.
A Murrieta woman wrote recalling her two years of living across the street from Pascarella. The former neighbor said she recalled Pascarella’s accounts of disturbing phone calls and electronics difficulties. The neighbor cited separate occasions in which Pascarella had suffered vandalism to her car and the inside and outside of her home.
“As the months went on, I saw Pattie become more scared, frightened and distressed,” Sandra Williams wrote in her letter.
A Riverside County behavioral health specialist told of her work counseling Pascarella in the fall and winter of 2006.
“I believe Pattie is a sincere person and her reports of stalking appeared credible,” Stephanie Marsh, who is based in county offices in Corona, said in the two-page letter sent Nov. 23. “Pattie appeared to be a victim of a very serious stalking crime.”
Continuing to tell her story
Pascarella has continued her letter-gathering efforts following her return to Idaho.
In a three-page letter, Idaho cell phone salesman Chase Merkley said Pascarella purchased and activated three phones with his company over the past year. Merkley said he has seen and heard Pascarella on local television and radio reports, and has come to believe her accounts of computer and cell phone hacking and eavesdropping.
“I can vouch for the authenticity of these cell phone hacking incidents, and verify Ms. Patricia Pascarella’s claims are credible and completely valid,” Merkley wrote in his Jan. 29 letter.
Pascarella said she plans to seek additional verification as she continues to tell her story and press law enforcement agencies to investigate her case and others like it.
“It’s all about awareness,” she said. “I’m taking my story to the national level.”
To comment on this story, visit www.myvalleynews.com
I am so sorry this is happening to you. I believe you and you are not crazy!
I was just informed of this situation on one of my internet radio shows by a woman who called herself Elvira. I am also writing a chapter in a book on internet dating about techno and cyber stalking that sometimes starts with an encounter on dating sites so I do believe your story is true.
This woman is telling the truth police, family and friends. There are sooooo many of us in the United States of America experiencing this nightmare. Last count was about 350,000 who have come forward and declared what a nightmare of a life they are living because of the stalking 24/7. Many of us are drugged and brutally raped. Most of us experience problems with our computer, phone, electric applicances. The worst time for a targeted individual is during the night when remote electromagnetic weapons are used against us. They leave visible marks all over your body. They cause your scalp to feel like it is on fire.
Yes, welcome to the new breed – American satellite terrorism on American soil by American people.
Thank you for your courageous story, Patty. You speak for so many people being terrorized by Organized Stalking. The authorities will not take this seriously but your story adds credibility to our cause.
Thank you for pursuing the truth and for trying to educate the public. Organized stalking is a terrible criminal offense using not only audio and visual monitoring but electronic weapons as well. The weapons leave painful marks and burn the skin.
Thank you for being brave enough to tell your story,anytime you try to convince people that these things are happening to you it makes you sound mentally ill. I don’t really blame them because if someone had said these things to me I would have thought they were mentally ill.but unfortunately being a harassed, targeted person for more than at least 14 years I totally understand the frustration and helplessness that goes along with it. It so sad that people are lied to and convinced that you are this horrible person and do not deserve to live. I wish there could be a way of all targeted people and their friends to get media attention to once and for all show this evil system for what it is. Perhaps Oprah or Catie Curic show so we are believed and not portrayed as psych patients. There are to many numerous accounts and destruction of property to individuals shouting at me in public to get into. Thank you for letting me know that I am not alone. Love, Mary
You make me feel better and stronger. This is happening to me and my family. They don’t understand what’s happening. Should I tell them? My son is harrashed in school, he is only 7 and my parents are 80’s. We are being terrorized by neighbors. I’m selling my house because I worry about my son. The main leader of these stalkers live next to me. They are colombians. Please if you could give me an advice about what to do I would really appreciate it. Thanks you inspire me to continue with my life. In my country I don’ have police support because its corrupted.
Your story relates a lot to my current state. I guess many are currently being gangstalked but are unaware of it. Its just a few of us who go ahead and try to investigate it.
It is a CIA – state-sponsored program coming out of the highest levels of the federal government involving federal agencies, multi-national corporations, government affiliated so-called "prestigious" research institutes operating in secret. I have been a victim of these crimes since 2007 when the perpetrators came out of hiding and the operation went from covert to overt. I am fortunate in one sense that I know who the perpetrators are doing it to me: CIA, NASA, Lockheed-Martin, STANFORD Research Institute (aka) SRI International. CIA – Lockheed Missiles & Space – NASA – SRI all of them operating out of Silicon Valley as "Team" players and just outside S.F. where I was living at the time. It began originally under Project Paperclip and Nazi scientists and doctors brought into the country. THESE ARE NAZIS.
I want to make it clear that I was NOT being stalked be the CIA or any other government agency!
The name of the crime is “Organized Stalking”. Organized Stalking is a group stalking endeavor where technology is used to stalk. My perpetrator was my ex-boss who owned a employment agency in Temecula, CA. He was already involved in a this “group” long before he met me and I am confident was not his first victim.
As of June 4, 2014, my stalker has stalked me continuously for a total of 10 SOLID YEARS!
Thank you.
A fellow named Matt Barash was on Dr, Phil speaking about this same problem. Jesse Ventura covered this problem on his show in a segment called ‘Brain Invaders’. KMIR6 TV in CA covered this problem in a segment called "Hearing Voices in the Valley’. Dozens of people appeared at a hearing before a Presidential [Obama] commission called ‘Commission for the Study of Bioethical Behavior’, and gave videotaped testimony about being harassed and tortured this way. This is organized crime and it is well known. When will this country use our tax dollars to protect our rights and keep us from harm? These are govt sanctioned programs. Research- ‘Covert harassment’; ‘targeted individuals’, ‘mind control’, ‘gangstalking’
I too was cyber stalked, found the hacking tools in my pc’ replaced numerous cell phones over a two year period and until I disconnected my Gps in my vehicle did it stop. My landline was affected too. I was threatened by an old boyfriend after saying hello on Facebook . I’m sure he sent a key logger with that photo I never asked for
Infelizmente milhares, talves milhões de pessoas passam por essas experiência. Passo por isso há treze anos. Sou brasileira e isso começou quando era apenas uma menina de dezesseis anos. Acho que muito daqueles que cooperam com isso são seriamente ameaçados para cooperar com o ganging stalking. Possivelmente o medo de eles próprios passarem por isso. Países como o Brasil não possuem congressos sobre o tema. Aqui a visibilidade é ainda menor
Unfortunately thousands, talves million people pass through this experience. Step so there are thirteen. I am Brazilian and it started when she was just a girl of sixteen. I think a lot of those who cooperate with it are seriously threatened to cooperate with the stalking ganging. Possibly the fear of themselves go through this. Countries like Brazil do not have conferences on the subject. Here visibility is even lower.
My name is Lisa…… I believe you.. I am currently being stalked by a very vicious pirate investigator…. he was hired by a wealthy woman…. so he has endless funding…..
Someone wants my elderly parents home.. I stood up and said no… my poor mother warned me….
It is very sad and very scary…..they
got into my medical records.. take me to the back door and then paint some nurses…. is unbelievable… I cannot go anywhere I cannot do anything… they talk when I go to the bathroom and it is scary…. they… watch me take showers…. I’m scared to get naked.. just coming out of a very painful surgery… they went so far as to beg my room at the hospital… my physician will never talk to them.. apparently nurses have used their contacts to get into my doctors office.. go anywhere without hearing them it is sickening… they went even so far as to destroy my name on a website….. my heart aches for your situation… but I have to say as someone who is tracked 24/7 and is scared out of their mind…. you’re not alone.. do not ever think that you’re crazy…. I’ve been fortunate and the fact they got careless.. I have phone numbers that prove The fraud committed on my medical case.
The idiots use their own number…. along with that I have a website that will be torn open…they lied about me…. I even tried to stay at a friends house… they put in hidden cameras in the bedrooms and bathrooms.. they been watching with the next door neighbors…. just know there are good people out there that will help you…
Taking every part of me to stay focused…. I’m going to be off grid… for the rest of my life…
Please promise me that you
I and my family have been gangstalked since Dec 2000. My website is vomitt.com
My son and I are victims of “gang stalking”. He is now in Prison serving three years for identity theft. I am assuming he was the main target but I am still being targeted with him away and he is still being target while incarcerated. His feet get hot and other things. I am mostly followed. At least I don’t feel much in way of body sensations but occasionally I do. I am all alone on this one even my husband thinks I should just be able to ignore them if there really is “them”, or God is in control, trust in the Lord! Well i do have my faith but no one can understand until they have experienced what T.I’s go through. Just tonight my Husband said , well its been almost a year and what have you done about it? That got me, it’s time for me to get involved and learn more and step out on my own to expose this crime. I’m scared and not sure where to start.
I can be reached on Facebook. The correct spelling of my first name is “Pattie”. I would be happy to talk to you on the phone about it and help you in any way I can.
This is going on in Anza as of July 2016!
@Tellwilliger Area…
No doubt…
When I was a victim of this “next generation of stalking”, I was living in Murrieta, California not far the town of Anza.
You or anyone else are welcome to contact me on Facebook.
I can be found by searching Pattie Pascarella in Hershey, PA.
You may also want to order the following book online: “My Life Changed Forever, The Years I Lost as a Target of Organized Stalking” by author Elizabeth Sullivan.
For more information and understanding about this new type of crime where technology is used to stalk, I recommend you Google:
Organized stalking;
Gang stalking;
Community-based stalking;
Cell phone stalking; and
A group called “Freedom from Covert Harassment and Surveillance. (FFCHS)
My daughter lives in Idaho, and has been experiencing a lot of what you have been experiencing. How do ever get it to stop?
Denise – my stalking ordeal happened in Murrieta, CA not in Idaho.
The only way I could get the physical stalking to stop was to relocate out of state. I actually relocated to Idaho. I now live in Pennsylvania.
Please have your daughter contact me.
Best wishes.
Hello Pattie, I live in Riverside Ca and I would really like to connect with you on facebook, to talk to you about any knowledge of people you found helpful when you were fighting the targeting/ while living here in my state. My son and I are being targeted, I will try to find you on FB, I am Brenda Wallace of Riverside Ca.
Infragard is doing this, but it is “organized” by the Free Masons.
This happens on every country where free masonry is.
All in all its part of the new world order agenda, they have declared war on us.
Bobby the affordable fence guy in Anza is a psychopath who enjoys this stalking.
Infragard lets all small business owners have access to your brain basically.
All thoughts are being monitored. It’s called Remote Nueral Monotoring, the technology is real.
Tin foil skull caps with copper mesh will help.
The technology is real, shield yourself from
The radiation weapons your neighbors are using on you.
TargetedinAnzaCA@gmail.com
@TargetedinAnza –
No one ever has used mind control weapons on me.
If you read the article, you would know “mind control” or anything similar, is NOT part of my story.
My story is a classic case of “Organized Stalking”.
Cell phone eavesdropping via hacking;
Landline eavesdropping via hacking;
Computer hacking;
Convert GPS tracking of my vehicle;
Covert bugging of my vehicle (which was part of the GPS tracking system);
Group stalking on foot and in vehicles;
Repeated home intrusions and vandalism to my property; and
Repeated vandalism to my vehicles.
I hope that clears things up.
Patricia,
How can I reach you?
Correction… My last name is spelled “Pascarella”
You can private message me on facebook. I can be found by searching “Pattie Pasvarella”.
It you can email me at happyinhershey@gmail.com
CORRECTION: The spelling is
“Pattie Pascarella”
I’m experiencing all ranges of Stalker Harassment by the Neighbors three doors down in Menifee. The cops are a little slow there. And this guy is super clever and has a lot of friends. I to have all journaled and ready to take it to the next level of awareness because these cowards need a check by the media. It is terribly difficult to get anyone to understand then phenomenon unless they are actually being stalked by a fool that disrupts their life and relationships etc… I am wrong guy to have done this too because I have it all connected just waiting for a decent lawyer to take my case. I need media attention also. Please help if you can. 714-975-4850
Dear Pattie,
I have been gang Stalked for many many years. I have experienced this in Murrieta and now in Menifee Ca. Phone & computer hacking, GPS tracking, home break ins, gas lighting, mimicking of private conversations from random people in public etc… Most likely key logging on my computer as well. I did not know what was going on at first, and gradually noticed patterns. I began to react to the harassment and realized that this is the outcome that they want. They also find out your vulnerabilities and then attempt to humiliate and attack in public. A sort of public mobbing and disruption is what I have understood overtime. Please do what you can for us women who endure this type of illegal surveillance and harassment. It is meant to cause instability and to provoke negative behaviors.
Gloria Mckenzie