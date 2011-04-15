Woman seeks awareness, investigation after raising cyberstalking accusations

Pattie Pascarella spent $6,000 late last year on a 2,500-mile quest for vindication.

Pascarella drove from Idaho to Murrieta and back attempting to cement her claim a vindictive former employer has been stalking her electronically for nearly seven years. She also lobbied federal authorities to investigate her case, pushing for a greater awareness of computer and cell phone crimes.

“My life has been turned upside down,” Pascarella said in an interview. “I’m passionate about being taken seriously. I resent being a woman with a crazy story.”

Pascarella’s return to southwest Riverside County failed to ease her fears of stalking or assure her federal authorities will investigate. Yet, Pascarella left the area with a packet of letters she hopes will help spotlight the growing use of GPS technology, computer hacking and other high tech means of stalking.

“I’m a woman with a cause now,” she said. “No woman, no person, should be terrorized like this.”

Pascarella said she didn’t immediately grasp what was happening to her. Plagued by uncertainty, she sought the help of police before she became more frightened and frustrated and eventually fled the state. A pair of discoveries—a book written by a victim of electronic stalking and a national conference held nearly a year ago—enabled her to push back and seek answers.

In May of last year, Pascarella attended a Stalking Resource Center conference at the National Center for Victims of Crime in Denver Colo. It focused on the use of technology in stalking crimes.

After listening to conference speakers and the similarities between her case and the one the book’s author presented, Pascarella concluded she was a target in an emerging crime trend.

“We’re still very much in the nascent stages (of these cases),” Michelle Garcia, resource center director, said. “This is a major issue we’re facing.”

Statistics, released during the conference, noted that more than 25 percent of surveyed stalking victims reported some type of technology was used against them. About 12 percent said they were stalked for five years or more.

Pascarella’s stalking saga meshes with others in recent years; on the surface the cases seem far-fetched, said Garcia. Yet technology is advancing so rapidly that it’s hard for many law enforcement officials to keep up with the changes, she said.

GPS and technology aided stalking

Many of the technological advances revolve around the expanding use of Global Positioning Systems (GPS) which pinpoints one’s location by triangulating radio signals emitted by an array of satellites. After being widely used for military applications, GPS technology spread to individual use.

America’s first documented GPS-enabled stalking case surfaced in 1999, according to industry and crime analysts.

An explosion of technology made it easier for stalkers to track their victims’ communications.

Miniature video cameras, initially an ideal way to monitor sleeping infants or questionable babysitters, were able to be hidden anywhere. Keystroke-recording software was seen as a way to track children’s Internet use. Today it’s possible to monitor computer use or make software modifications from a remote location.

But easy access to this technology also created a new breed of high-tech stalker by putting more tracking tools within their reach.

Garcia said much of the technology today – which continues to rapidly evolve – seems like “something out of Star Wars” for those who grew up with black-and-white televisions and rotary dial telephones.

“The stories that people tell seem unbelievable,” Garcia said. “It’s a real problem with (emergency services) responders to keep up and understand the technology. What we ask people to do is to suspend all disbelief.”

Pascarella believes she has been tracked by many electronic stalking tools, and she seemingly encountered disbelief after reporting her suspicions to Murrieta police in September 2004.

Involving the police

She criticizes police for the way they handled her case, a years-long string of encounters culminating in Pascarella being ordered to undergo a 72-hour mental health observation in January 2005. That step was ordered after Pascarella, 50, fired a gun into the ceiling of her Via Sonrisa home when she suspected an intruder.

“I absolutely heard somebody walking on my ceiling,” Pascarella said. She initially doubted the 15-year-old girl staying with her who reported hearing noises. Pascarella said she became convinced, however, when she later heard the noises.

Citing restrictions that limit the release of information on people who report crimes, Murrieta police declined to comment on Pascarella’s case or her criticism.

Police Lt. Tony Conrad said his department is adept at investigating a full range of crimes and is able to do so because public safety is a high priority for the city. He noted that many cities squeezed by budget cuts do not have the resources to investigate reports of vandalism, trespassing and other misdemeanor crimes.

“We investigate crimes above and beyond what many other departments do,” Conrad said in a February telephone interview.

Pascarella detailed her experience in a 12-page letter written in September to an author who penned the book “My Life Changed Forever – The Years I Have Lost as a Target of Organized Stalking.”

In her letter, she tells how her life changed after leaving her job as an assistant at a Murrieta temporary employment agency. In incidents she reported to police, she said her home and cell phones were disrupted, her computer and television were corrupted, a vehicle and her home vandalized, and groups of people followed or chased her in traffic while driving.

“These incidents were absolutely terrifying,” Pascarella wrote in the letter. “I believed my life was in danger on several occasions.”

Pascarella gave the name, age, address and other information about her suspected stalker to Murrieta police in a November 2004 report. That cellular phone tapping report was followed by a vandalism report another about a month later in which Pascarella also named her former boss as a suspect, documents show.

The face behind the stalker

Pascarella said she was never close to the man, and kept her distance while she was his employee because “his behavior was off the wall” and she “felt an air of contempt and ridicule in his demeanor” when they were in the office together.

She believes he is stalking her as a way to inflict emotional damage or perhaps to become adept at new technology as it comes onto the market. She also believes her former boss has recruited friends or associates to help him at times.

“It was kind of sick entertainment for them,” she said. “I think he picked me as target practice. I didn’t do anything to him.”

Pascarella said she has had to stop using nearly 60 cell phones because they were hacked in succession. She also sold or traded several vehicles because she suspected they were equipped with GPS or listening devices.

“The harassment and repeated stalking affected my livelihood, put a serious strain on finances and I ended up selling my house in July 2005, resulting in losing almost everything I cherished,” Pascarella said in her letter to author Elizabeth Sullivan. “I then moved nine times in two and a half years.”

Taking matters into her own hands

Pascarella began to spot media reports on electronic stalking cases. She recovered her emotional balance and began detailing her experiences to the media, technology experts and other victims of electronic stalking. She was quoted in a July 2009 television and radio report produced in Boise, Idaho, that focused on “The next generation of stalking.”

The report quoted a Boise-based private eye whose initial skepticism over electronic stalking gave way to belief after he did some research and investigation.

Pascarella arrived in southwest Riverside County late last year driving a van transporting a thick stack of research, police reports, and other materials. Some materials were kept in a rolling suitcase and laminated or stored in three-ring binders. She showed two telephone caller identification devices, which she said contained evidence of stalking. She played audio recordings she made while she felt she was being chased or followed by other vehicles.

Pascarella drove to San Diego and Los Angeles in hopes of persuading federal investigators to look into her accusations and lobbied news reporters to do stories.

She crisscrossed much of Southern California to retrace the steps she had taken when she was a resident here years ago. Many of her stops on her seven-week trip were aimed at persuading people she had encountered years ago to write letters on her behalf.

Pascarella collected a dozen or more letters from July through January from business operators, mental health workers, a neighbor, and a private investigator.

The first letter was written in July by the administrator of an Idaho mental health services group. In the letter, Michael A. Dickson said he had been counseling Pascarella for about a year to ease her symptoms of post traumatic stress disorder. He said Pascarella showed him a “plethora of evidence” of stalking and harassment, and noted she “is being taken seriously” by media outlets and local and federal authorities.

“I have found that many of her claims do appear to be genuine in nature and not in any sense delusional or psychotic,” Dickson said in his five-paragraph letter.

The next letter came from Paul Deutschlander, a licensed clinical social worker based in Pendleton, Ore. That letter, written in August, detailed the conclusions that Deutschlander reached following the 14 therapy sessions he spent with Pascarella from December 2007 through May 2008. He acknowledged he was initially skeptical of Pascarella’s claims.

“Ms. Pascarella related a story to me that could easily been written off as delusional and possibly psychotic. During the first interview, I thought that she might be bipolar,” Deutschlander wrote. But he dismissed his early speculation after concluding that Pascarella was well organized, always consistent, and lacked “the flavor or tenor” of a memorized story.

“The story and documentation that Ms Pascarella has told me and presented to me appear legitimate,” Deutschlander wrote in his two-page letter. “Now that more is known of high tech stalking, I think that her story is not only plausible but likely true.”

Pascarella collected three letters in October from southwest Riverside County business operators.

Finding evidence

A computer repair company owner detailed his findings and the services he had performed for Pascarella three years earlier at a cost of $175.42. In the letter, John M. Skinner of Murrieta reported finding a keystroke logger and computer viruses on Pascarella’s computer.

“Ms. Pascarella’s suspicions were accurate. All of the above-referenced programs are hacking programs,” Skinner wrote. “Her computer was being monitored and controlled remotely.”

A letter from a Verizon wireless representative confirmed that Pascarella started service and then relinquished three telephone numbers over a 14-month period “due to cell phone harassment.”

Pascarella received a letter in November from Darryl A. Berg, a Murrieta-based private investigator. In that letter, Berg recalled his use of a detection device in Pascarella’s home in October 2004. Berg said he did not recover any electronic surveillance equipment, however, “there were two abnormalities detected.”

One abnormality, “a digital signal commonly emitted by certain mobile tracking devices” was found in a vehicle parked in the home’s garage, Berg wrote. He went on to say that his own cell phone began to exhibit “the same symptoms” Pascarella had previously reported.

“In addition to the abnormal powering on and off, my calls became interrupted with massive amounts of interference,” said Berg. “I was forced to discard that cellular phone.”

A Murrieta hairdresser and manicurist wrote a letter telling of instances when Pascarella’s cell phone would buzz, turn on and off and record conversations during some of their appointments.

The owner of a Corona car repair shop said in a letter that his technicians lacked the expertise to locate a device that Pascarella believed prevented her Chevrolet van from starting on three occasions in 2006.

A Murrieta woman wrote recalling her two years of living across the street from Pascarella. The former neighbor said she recalled Pascarella’s accounts of disturbing phone calls and electronics difficulties. The neighbor cited separate occasions in which Pascarella had suffered vandalism to her car and the inside and outside of her home.

“As the months went on, I saw Pattie become more scared, frightened and distressed,” Sandra Williams wrote in her letter.

A Riverside County behavioral health specialist told of her work counseling Pascarella in the fall and winter of 2006.

“I believe Pattie is a sincere person and her reports of stalking appeared credible,” Stephanie Marsh, who is based in county offices in Corona, said in the two-page letter sent Nov. 23. “Pattie appeared to be a victim of a very serious stalking crime.”

Continuing to tell her story

Pascarella has continued her letter-gathering efforts following her return to Idaho.

In a three-page letter, Idaho cell phone salesman Chase Merkley said Pascarella purchased and activated three phones with his company over the past year. Merkley said he has seen and heard Pascarella on local television and radio reports, and has come to believe her accounts of computer and cell phone hacking and eavesdropping.

“I can vouch for the authenticity of these cell phone hacking incidents, and verify Ms. Patricia Pascarella’s claims are credible and completely valid,” Merkley wrote in his Jan. 29 letter.

Pascarella said she plans to seek additional verification as she continues to tell her story and press law enforcement agencies to investigate her case and others like it.

“It’s all about awareness,” she said. “I’m taking my story to the national level.”

To comment on this story, visit www.myvalleynews.com