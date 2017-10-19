Woman suspected in series of vehicle burglaries in Temecula, Murrieta

Janece Fiechter, 40, was arrested as a suspect in a series of burglaries that happened throughout September and part of October. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department photo.

A Murrieta woman was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 18, as a suspect in “numerous” vehicle burglaries that happened throughout September and part of October in Temecula and Murrieta.

Janece Fiechter, 40, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle burglary, credit card fraud and possessing stolen property while she was visiting the Southwest Justice Center, a courthouse, in French Valley for something unrelated to the burglaries. She was booked into the next door Cois M. Byrd Detention Center with bail set at $90,000 and remained there Thursday night.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and Murrieta Police Department realized they were looking for the same suspect after comparing thefts that had happened in their respective areas, according to a Riverside County sheriff’s news release.

They also learned that the person had been using credit cards stolen during the burglaries at nearby businesses, officials said.

After arresting Fiechter, deputies found additional evidence implicating her involvement in burglaries and the use of stolen credit cards, according to the release.

Sheriff’s officials are asking anyone with information about the burglaries to contact Detective Darin Gray from the Temecula station at 951-696-3000.

 

 

 

