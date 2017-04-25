Amber Alert issued, car found, search continues for Rancho Cucamonga man suspected of abducting daughter

By on No Comment

A California Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Lexi Segura after she was allegedly abducted from Rancho Cucamonga in San Bernardino County. Courtesy Photo/San Bernardino County Police.
A California Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Lexi Segura after she was allegedly abducted from Rancho Cucamonga in San Bernardino County. Courtesy Photo/San Bernardino County Police.

Authorities searching for a man and the year-old daughter he abducted in Rancho Cucamonga today found the car in which they had been traveling abandoned in Pomona, but there was no sign of the infant or her father, who is described as armed an dangerous.

Lexi Segura was abducted about 5:30 p.m. Monday by 38-year-old Daniel Segura, and an Amber Alert was issued. It was cancelled after the car turned up, but the search was continuing for the girl and her father.

“The two were believed to have been traveling in a red 2012 Mitsubishi Galant, license plate 6WEE209, which was found unoccupied in Pomona today,” said Jodi Miller of the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department.

Lexi is Hispanic, 3 feet tall, about 35 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a baby blue shirt with gold writing, blue jeans and pink shoes, authorities said. Daniel Segura is Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, a dark baseball cap and blue jeans and has numerous tattoos on his arms and neck.

Anyone who spots them is urged to call 911 or the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at (866) 346-7635.

, , ,

Amber Alert issued, car found, search continues for Rancho Cucamonga man suspected of abducting daughter added by on
View all posts by Newsroom →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Comments Protected by WP-SpamShield Spam Blocker