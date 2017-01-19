BREAKING: Coroner identifies Lake Elsinore shooter as resident of Orange

The Riverside County coroner identified the man who shot led police on a rolling gunbattle through Lake Elsinore as Hafez Abousamra, a 41-year-old resident of Orange, California.

The incident occurred just after 8:58 p.m. Jan. 11, when CHP officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Abousamra on Interstate 15 just south of Indian Truck Trail.

Abousamra, who was allegedly intoxicated at the time, opened fire on the officer, with what was referred to as an “assault rifle” before getting back into his vehicle and leading police on a chase through the streets of Lake Elsinore.

The confrontation came to a head at a home on Via Roma in the Tuscany Hills neighborhood in Lake Elsinore.

Based on witness statements from the scene, the suspect is believed to have forced his way into a Via Roma residence.

“Shortly thereafter, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s SWAT Team responded to the scene,” Riverside County Sheriff Deputy Mike Vasquez wrote in a press release regarding the incident. As the incident continued “the suspect fired upon SWAT Team personnel with his assault rifle and a second deputy-involved shooting occurred.”

The suspect was hit by one or more rounds fired by sheriff’s officials who engaged him during the exchange of gunfire.

Deputies immediately rendered medical aid to the man, “but the suspect ultimately succumbed to his injuries,” according to Vasquez.

The coroner’s report lists Abousamra’s time of death at 10:01 p.m.

The next evening, Riverside County Sheriff’s officials, with the help of the FBI, served search warrants in Orange and Tustin.

It is unknown at this time, what investigators removed from the private residence in the 1400 block of San Juan Street in Tustin or the Orange liquor store located in the 500 block of Tustin Street.

There was no immediate word of arrests and Vasquez did not tell say what kind of warrants were served or how they related to the Lake Elsinore shootout.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.