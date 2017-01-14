UPDATED: DoD identifies Army casualty as Hemet man

By on No Comment

UPDATE: Jan. 14, 2:20 p.m.

An Army soldier from Hemet was killed in a non-combat related incident, the Pentagon announced today.

The location and circumstances surrounding the death of  Spc. John P. Rodriguez  Jan. 12, were not disclosed.

“The Sapper Steel Battalion has lost one of its finest Soldiers this week. RIP – SPC John P. Rodriguez, a post on the 2nd Engineer Battalion Facebook page read. “A son, a husband, and a friend to everyone around him, ‘Rod’ was an amazing person that we all loved. Our most heartfelt condolences go out to his family back home.”

According to a press release issued by The Department of Defense, Rodriguez was supporting U.S. Army Central Command in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. He was killed in a non-combat related incident.

“The incident is under investigation,” the release reported.

“Our Army family will keep all of them in their prayers and never forget this outstanding patriot,” the Facebook post reads. “Rod touched the lives of so many of our Soldiers and Veterans over the last couple of years in the unit.”

A 2E Memorial Ceremony in Rodriguez’s honor will be held at Camp Patriot Sunday, Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. in the Engineer Quad. A ceremony for the the families will be held at Fort Bliss in the near future, according to the post.

Rodriguez had been assigned to the 2nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, of the 1st Armored Division.  The division is headquartered at Fort Bliss, Texas.

Calls to the Army Public Affairs Office were not returned by the time of this posting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Department of Defense announced  the death of a soldier who was supporting U.S. Army Central in a press release issued Saturday, Jan. 14.

“Spc. John P. Rodriguez, of Hemet, died Jan.12, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in a non-combat related incident. The incident is under investigation,” the release reported.

Rodriguez was assigned to 2nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss,Texas.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

, , , , ,

UPDATED: DoD identifies Army casualty as Hemet man added by on
View all posts by Kim Harris →

Kim is a 30-plus year veteran in the news business. Winner of three Society of Professional Journalists awards and three Georgia Press Association awards, Kim prides herself on accurate reporting to give readers the news they need to know in a fair and balanced manner.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Comments Protected by WP-SpamShield Spam Blocker