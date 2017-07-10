UPDATED: Fire near Rainbow on I-15 snarls traffic





UPDATE: Monday, July 10, 2:10 p.m.

California Highway Patrol is reporting that a fast moving brush fire which broke out in Rainbow shortly before 1 p.m. this afternoon has been contained.

According to the CHP incident log the fire, which was first reported at 12:58 p.m., was contained just over an hour after it began at 2:03 p.m.

Firefighters will remain on scene for an unknown period of time while performing mop-up operations.

Lanes 3 and 4 of southbound Interstate 15 remain closed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY:





RAINBOW – Firefighters are working to extinguish a roughly one-acre brush fire alongside Interstate 15, near Rainbow Valley Boulevard in the far northern reaches of San Diego County, according to Cal Fire.

There are no reports of structural threats. Two southbound lanes of the freeway are closed in the area due to the blaze, Caltrans reports.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.