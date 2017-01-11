UPDATED: LAKE ELSINORE Multiple shots reported in Lake Elsinore

UPDATE: Wednesday Jan. 11, 9:55 p.m.

The suspect involved in the shooting rampage that broke out in Lake Elsinore shortly before 9 p.m. has been taken into custody, according to reports from witnesses on the scene.

“All I know at this point is that RSO assisted CHP with a traffic stop off of Indian Truck Trail and I am waiting to get confirmation of the details,” said Riverside County Sheriff spokesman Deputy Mike Vasquez .

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Valley News is currently investigating reports of multiple shots being fired in the Tuscany Hills area of Lake Elsinore.

At this time, we know the shots were reported Via Roma and all surrounding streets and this is an active and ongoing incident.

Mike Lassig, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Temecula office is advising everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area until the situation is contained.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.