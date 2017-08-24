BREAKING: Murrieta couple enters ‘not guilty’ plea in child abuse case

A Murrieta couple entered a “not guilty” plea today in the child abuse case against them.
Benjamin Matthew Whitten, 33, and his live in girlfriend, Jeryn Christine Johnson, 25, both made their court appearances in person as they entered their pleas at their arraignment hearing held at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta this morning.
The couple were charged with torture and cruelty to a child resulting in great bodily injury, as well as a slew of other charges after first responders were called to their Murrieta residence at 24001 Verdun Lane, near Mountain Pride Park, regarding a child in medical distress Tuesday, Aug. 15, at about 10 a.m.
The child, Whitten’s 5-year-old biological son, Feno, was malnourished and suffering from severe injuries that required immediate medical attention, according to police. After the child was examined at a Temecula Valley trauma center, the decision was made to airlift him to the pediatric hospital for specialized care. Feno is on life support at Rady’s Children’s Hospital in San Diego.
Whitten, who is a U. S. Navy sailor, stationed at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Detachment-San Diego since March 2016, is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta. Johnson is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside.
A representative from Whitten’s command was on hand for the arraignment.
Detectives arrested the pair after questioning them at length and searching their house, where Conrad described the living conditions as “extremely unsanitary.” He said 11 dogs, four cats and two fish were impounded by animal control officers.
Whitten was awarded primary custody of his son several years ago after divorcing the child’s mother, who reportedly suffered from a “mental disorder.”
Neither Whitten, a Texas native who enlisted in the Navy in January 2009, or Johnson has any record of prior felony or misdemeanor convictions in Riverside County.
I hope the courthouse was packed with Fenos supporters!
I know her! It seems she finally decided to stop screwing all the Marines in 29 Palms and Camp Pendleton and finally moved to the Sailors! If there is a definition in the dictionary of what a “tag chaser” or a “dependa” looks like it, it is this one! She dated my son’s father’s best friend when they were stationed in 29 Palms, and she was making passes at my sons father while she was with her boyfriend! She would spend the night in the barracks with Marines, and had no shame. She is a two time heart transplant recipient so you would think she values life, but obviously she could care less if she almost killed a child by torture! I also see that the poor child was severely malnourished, well I can tell you that she must have been eating all his food because she used to barely weigh over 100 pounds!!! How unfair for her to eat all the food and starve the poor innocent child. I hope she gets the needle! Child abusers should be abused the way their victims were and then left to die!
I’m so saddened by what little Feno had to go thru and the fact that he is now fighting for his life! I pray he makes a full recovery! I hope these monsters die in prison!