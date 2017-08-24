BREAKING: Murrieta couple enters ‘not guilty’ plea in child abuse case

By on 3 Comments

 

 

A Murrieta couple entered a “not guilty” plea today in the child abuse case against them.

Benjamin Matthew Whitten, 33, and his live in girlfriend, Jeryn Christine Johnson, 25, both made their court appearances in person as they entered their pleas at their arraignment hearing held at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta this morning.

img_5474-copy

Jeryn Christine Johnson, 25, appears at an Aug. 24, arraignment to enter her plea at the Southwest Justice Center. Johnson is charged with torture, cruelty and a variety of other related charges resulting in great bodily injury to her live-in boyfriend, Benjamin Whitten’s 5-year-old son who is currently on life support. Shane Gibson photo


img_5425-copy

Benjamin Matthew Whitten, 33, appears at an Aug. 24, arraignment to enter his plea at the Southwest Justice Center. Whitten is charged with torture, cruelty and a variety of other related charges resulting in great bodily injury to his 5-year-old son who is currently on life support. Shane Gibson photo


The couple were charged with torture and cruelty to a child resulting in great bodily injury, as well as a slew of other charges after first responders were called to their Murrieta residence at 24001 Verdun Lane, near Mountain Pride Park, regarding a child in medical distress Tuesday, Aug. 15, at about 10 a.m.

The child, Whitten’s 5-year-old biological son, Feno, was malnourished and suffering from severe injuries that required immediate medical attention, according to police. After the child was examined at a Temecula Valley trauma center, the decision was made to airlift him to the pediatric hospital for specialized care. Feno is on life support at Rady’s Children’s Hospital in San Diego.

ALSO SEE: Couple suspected of severely abusing child

Whitten, who is a U. S. Navy sailor, stationed at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Detachment-San Diego since March 2016, is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta. Johnson is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside.

A representative from Whitten’s command was on hand for the arraignment.

Detectives arrested the pair after questioning them at length and searching their house, where Conrad described the living conditions as “extremely unsanitary.” He said 11 dogs, four cats and two fish were impounded by animal control officers.

ALSO SEE: Couple accused of severely abusing child charged with torture and child cruelty

Whitten was awarded primary custody of his son several years ago after divorcing the child’s mother, who reportedly suffered from a “mental disorder.”

Neither Whitten, a Texas native who enlisted in the Navy in January 2009, or Johnson has any record of prior felony or misdemeanor convictions in Riverside County.

 

 

 

Benjamin Matthew Whitten, 33, appears at an Aug. 24, arraignment to enter his plea at the Southwest Justice Center. Whitten is charged with torture, cruelty and a variety of other related charges resulting in great bodily injury to his 5-year-old son who is currently on life support. Shane Gibson photo
Benjamin Matthew Whitten, 33, appears at an Aug. 24, arraignment to enter his plea at the Southwest Justice Center. Whitten is charged with torture, cruelty and a variety of other related charges resulting in great bodily injury to his 5-year-old son who is currently on life support. Shane Gibson photo

 

 

Jeryn Christine Johnson, 25, appears at an Aug. 24, arraignment to enter her plea at the Southwest Justice Center. Johnson is charged with torture, cruelty and a variety of other related charges resulting in great bodily injury to her live-in boyfriend, Benjamin Whitten's 5-year-old son who is currently on life support.
Jeryn Christine Johnson, 25, appears at an Aug. 24, arraignment to enter her plea at the Southwest Justice Center. Johnson is charged with torture, cruelty and a variety of other related charges resulting in great bodily injury to her live-in boyfriend, Benjamin Whitten’s 5-year-old son who is currently on life support. Shane Gibson photo

, , , ,

BREAKING: Murrieta couple enters ‘not guilty’ plea in child abuse case added by on
View all posts by Kim Harris →

Kim is a 30-plus year veteran in the news business. Winner of three Society of Professional Journalists awards and three Georgia Press Association awards, Kim prides herself on accurate reporting to give readers the news they need to know in a fair and balanced manner.

3 Responses to "BREAKING: Murrieta couple enters ‘not guilty’ plea in child abuse case"

  1. Lorraine   August 24, 2017 at 10:36 am

    I hope the courthouse was packed with Fenos supporters!

    Reply
  2. KH   August 24, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    I know her! It seems she finally decided to stop screwing all the Marines in 29 Palms and Camp Pendleton and finally moved to the Sailors! If there is a definition in the dictionary of what a “tag chaser” or a “dependa” looks like it, it is this one! She dated my son’s father’s best friend when they were stationed in 29 Palms, and she was making passes at my sons father while she was with her boyfriend! She would spend the night in the barracks with Marines, and had no shame. She is a two time heart transplant recipient so you would think she values life, but obviously she could care less if she almost killed a child by torture! I also see that the poor child was severely malnourished, well I can tell you that she must have been eating all his food because she used to barely weigh over 100 pounds!!! How unfair for her to eat all the food and starve the poor innocent child. I hope she gets the needle! Child abusers should be abused the way their victims were and then left to die!

    Reply
  3. Julie New   August 24, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    I’m so saddened by what little Feno had to go thru and the fact that he is now fighting for his life! I pray he makes a full recovery! I hope these monsters die in prison!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Comments Protected by WP-SpamShield Spam Blocker