BREAKING: Murrieta couple enters ‘not guilty’ plea in child abuse case

A Murrieta couple entered a “not guilty” plea today in the child abuse case against them.

Benjamin Matthew Whitten, 33, and his live in girlfriend, Jeryn Christine Johnson, 25, both made their court appearances in person as they entered their pleas at their arraignment hearing held at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta this morning.

The couple were charged with torture and cruelty to a child resulting in great bodily injury, as well as a slew of other charges after first responders were called to their Murrieta residence at 24001 Verdun Lane, near Mountain Pride Park, regarding a child in medical distress Tuesday, Aug. 15, at about 10 a.m.

The child, Whitten’s 5-year-old biological son, Feno, was malnourished and suffering from severe injuries that required immediate medical attention, according to police. After the child was examined at a Temecula Valley trauma center, the decision was made to airlift him to the pediatric hospital for specialized care. Feno is on life support at Rady’s Children’s Hospital in San Diego.

ALSO SEE: Couple suspected of severely abusing child

Whitten, who is a U. S. Navy sailor, stationed at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Detachment-San Diego since March 2016, is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta. Johnson is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside.

A representative from Whitten’s command was on hand for the arraignment.

Detectives arrested the pair after questioning them at length and searching their house, where Conrad described the living conditions as “extremely unsanitary.” He said 11 dogs, four cats and two fish were impounded by animal control officers.

ALSO SEE: Couple accused of severely abusing child charged with torture and child cruelty

Whitten was awarded primary custody of his son several years ago after divorcing the child’s mother, who reportedly suffered from a “mental disorder.”

Neither Whitten, a Texas native who enlisted in the Navy in January 2009, or Johnson has any record of prior felony or misdemeanor convictions in Riverside County.



