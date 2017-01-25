BREAKING: Ortega Highway closed to through traffic due to sink hole.

A sinkhole about 5 miles west of the Riverside and Orange County line on the Ortega Highway has resulted in a long-term closure California Highway Patrol and Caltrans announced Wednesday, Jan. 25.

“What we have right now is a hard closure on Highway 74, the Ortega Highway,” said CHP Public Information Officer Mike Lassig, “It will be closed for approximately three weeks.”

The roadway will be closed in both directions from the intersection of Highway 74 and Grand Avenue in Lake Elsinore in Riverside County and Highway 74 and Antonio Parkway in Orange County.

Caltrans is currently assessing the situation, Lassig said.

“They are only going to let residents through no through traffic will be allowed,” Lassig said. “There will be no campground access, nothing other than residents.”

Motorists should look for alternate routes, Lassig said.

“They are going to have to take alternate routes such as Highway 76, Highway 78 or the 91 Freeway,” Lassig said. “Motorists should avoid the area.”

Updates on the closure can be found online by visiting www.dot.ca.gov and clicking on current highway conditions.