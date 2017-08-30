UPDATE: Rail Ranch on lockdown, police to release students by grade level

UPDATE: Aug. 30, 4:27p.m.

All students have been released and are awaiting pickup at Rail Ranch Elementary School, Murrieta police announced.

Parents wishing to pick up their children should proceed to the school’s multipurpose room with a photo identification.

Residents should still shelter in place.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Aug. 30, 4:21 p.m.

Fourth and fifth grade students are now being released at Rail Ranch Elementary School, Murrieta Police have announced.

Parents wishing to pick up their children should proceed to the school’s multipurpose room with a photo identification.

For full updates, visit www.facebook.com/MurrietaPD/

UPDATE: Aug. 30, 4:10 p.m.

Pre-K through third grade is now being released at Rail Ranch Elementary School, Murrieta Police have announced.

Parents wishing to pick up their children should proceed to the school’s multipurpose room with a photo identification.

UPDATE: Aug. 30, 3:48 p.m.

Murrieta Police announced they have begun releasing first graders, please proceed to the multipurpose room with your photo identification to retrieve your students.

Students who are not picked up will return to their classrooms.

UPDATE: Aug. 30, 3:20 p.m.

Murrieta Police have announced they will be releasing students of Rail Ranch Elementary School by grade level due to a lockdown brought after police activity in the area.

The school, located in the 25000 block of Via Santee in Murrieta went on lockdown earlier this afternoon as police searched for a suspect in the area for an unknown crime.

According to the most recent posting on the department’s Facebook page, kindergarten students are being released to parents in the MPR Room. Parents should have their ID available to pick up students and any student’s that are not picked up will be taken back to their classroom by the teachers.