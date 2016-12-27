BREAKING: Riverside County Supervisor John Benoit loses battle against pancreatic cancer





BERMUDA DUNES – John J. Benoit, Riverside County Fourth District supervisor, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 26, at his home in Bermuda Dunes. He was 64.

Benoit battled advanced pancreatic cancer since being diagnosed in November and continued to perform his duties on a reduced workload. He is survived by his wife, Sheryl; son, Ben (wife Jaimie); daughter, Sarah; brothers Mark and Paul; and grandchildren Abrielle and Nick.

Benoit served as Riverside County Fourth District supervisor from 2009 to 2016. He was chairman of the Riverside County Board of Supervisors in 2013 and 2016.

Benoit announced his diagnosis on Nov. 18, saying, “Weeks of discomfort, dry coughing and extreme fatigue led to my having a CT Scan Wednesday. The scan revealed a number of pulmonary embolisms as well as a growth on the pancreas. There are also spots on my liver and in my lungs. I was immediately admitted and am currently undergoing treatment and testing at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage.”

He immediately reduced his workload to receive treatment for the cancer.

Plans for funeral services will announced at a later time.