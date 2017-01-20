BREAKING: UPDATED Cities issue weather warnings, ask residents to avoid travel

UPDATE: Jan. 20,2:20 p.m.

The cities of Lake Elsinore and Wildomar are urging residents to avoid travel during the height of Friday’s storm. As a strong cell moved through the area both cities took to social media urging residents to stay inside.

” Please try to shelter in place and avoid all travel, if possible. If you must be out, please be aware of flooded roads and remember the very important message of “TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN!” the press release reads in part.

According to the National Weather Service, At 1:20 p.m., Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain which will likely cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area which includes all of Riverside County.

Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, according the NWS, so motorists should avoid flooded roadways.

When driving in the rain motorists need to slow down, according to CHP Public Information Officer Mike Lassig.

“Motorists should slow their speeds during inclement weather, leave a safe distance between them and the vehicle in front of them and always wear a seatbelt,” Lassig said.

As a precaution, avoid recently burned areas if at all possible as heavy rains can trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The city of Wildomar issued a press release warning residents to shelter in place during a particularly strong storm cell expected to hit the city this afternoon, Friday, Jan. 20.

The city says that “in addition to the continuing steady rains” the city has already experienced, there is an “intense cell with heavy rains and powerful winds that should reach the city this afternoon.”

“Please try to shelter in place and avoid all travel, if possible,” the press release states. “If you must be out, please be aware of flooded roads and remember the very important message of “TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN!

“In addition, Sunday afternoon and into the evening is shaping up to be a significant event with similar potential!

“Thanks have a safe and wonderful weekend!”