Update: Winchester off-ramp northbound now open following concrete spill

UPDATE: Monday, Feb. 6, 2:38 p.m.

The Winchester Road off-ramp at Northbound 1-15 is now open following a concrete spill that occurred at 12:20 p.m. today.

The spill which went across all lanes near the top of the ramp, prompted the closure which lasted just over two hours.

UPDATE: Monday, Feb. 6, 1:15 p.m.

The exit ramp at Northbound I-15 and Winchester Road remain closed due to a spill of wet concrete across all lanes of the exit ramp, CHP Officer Mike Lassig said. The spill triggered a Sig Alert for the area.

“There was some wet concrete spilled in all the traffic lanes so right now we had to shut down the entire off-ramp to Winchester Road so all lanes to the off-ramp are closed,” Lassig said.

“Freeway traffic lanes are open, but the shutdown is causing a bottleneck on the two right lanes,” Lassig said.

According to Lassig the closure could last about an hour depending on how fast Caltrans can clean up the spill and make the roadway safe for motorists.

“We are manning the freeway off-ramp closure until Caltrans can make it safe for all motorists,” he said.

ORIGINAL STORY:

BREAKING: The California Highway Patrol is temporarily closing the Winchester Road off-ramp from northbound Interstate 15 in Temecula because a cement truck accidentally spilled product onto the ramp.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.